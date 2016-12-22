Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Denis Suarez.

Video: Denis Suarez's ridiculous touchline skill during Barcelona rout

When you think of the name Suarez, Barcelona's Luis is the first player that springs to mind.

However, the Uruguayan striker isn't the only Suarez strutting his stuff at the Camp Nou these days.

22-year-old midfielder Denis Suarez re-joined the Catalan giants this summer from Villarreal and, although he is still some way off hitting the heights of his namesake and teammate, there are lofty expectations for the former Manchester City youth product.

And the young Spaniard showcased exactly why people are so excited about his potential in one moment of Barcelona's 7-0 rout of Hercules on Wednesday night.

With Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neymar and a host of other Barca regulars given the night off for yesterday's Copa del Rey fixture, it was a chance for the less heralded members of Luis Enrique's squad to show what they could do.

Smashing seven goals past their Segunda División B opponents, they did just that.

And, although Denis Suarez didn't get himself on the scoresheet, one individual piece of trickery on the touchline in the second-half was right up there as one of the moments of the match.

The poor Hercules defender didn't know where he was (or where the ball was) as the former Villarreal man left him for dead, before cutting the ball back for what should have been yet another Barcelona goal.

A piece of skill the other Suarez - or any player for that matter - would have been proud to have pulled off.

With several of the Barcelona midfield closer to retirement that the peak years of their career, fans of the Spanish club will be hoping that Denis Suarez is the man to step into their shoes in the years to come.

FC Barcelona v VfL Borussia Moenchengladbach - UEFA Champions League

And, as showcased last night, the youngster clearly has the skills and composure in his locker to become a success at the Camp Nou.

He has already been praised by his manager for his work ethic and dedication to the game. Former Barcelona legend Xavi, meanwhile, is one of his biggest admirers.

"It was him (Xavi) who told me that I would return when I went to Sevilla, Suarez said recently, via AS.  

"I always watched him, he told me that he was happy I came back, for me it's amazing that he's focused on me." 

Getafe CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Since returning to the club in a €3.5 million deal this summer, Suarez has featured 20 times.

Continue to catch the eye like he did against Hercules, and there will be plenty more appearances before the 2016/17 season is over.

