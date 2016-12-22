Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Morgan Schneiderlin.

Premier League club plan to smash their transfer record to sign Man United misfit

With home fixtures against Sunderland and Middlesbrough to come before the end of the year, Manchester United have a realistic chance of starting 2017 in the midst of a 10-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

However, although the Red Devils' form may have improved in recent weeks, that doesn't mean Jose Mourinho is content with his first-team squad as things stand. Indeed, reports suggest he is set to bolster his defence by signing Benfica's Victor Lindelof in a £42 million deal.

Of course, when you are planning to spend so much in January, it is always useful to recoup as much money as possible in player sales to. And one Premier League club could be about to significantly help the Red Devils in that regard.

According to a report in The Telegraph on Thursday, West Brom are planning on smashing their transfer record in the hope of bringing in Man United's misfit midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Per The Telegraph, West Brom have already tabled a £18 million offer as they look to secure the services of the 27-year-old Frenchman. The most they've ever paid for a player was £13 million for Nacer Chadli in August.

The official offer now puts the pressure on Everton, the other Premier League club with serious interest in signing Schneiderlin in January.

After struggling to impress either Mourinho or his Old Trafford predecessor Louis Van Gaal during his 18 months at United, it looks like the midfielder's time at the club is coming to an end.

Feyenoord v Manchester United FC - UEFA Europa League

He hasn't even been making the match-day squad in recent weeks and, with concrete offers already being made before the transfer window opens on January 1, it is only a matter of time before Schneiderlin departs.

Given that his reputation hasn't exactly improved since joining the Red Devils from Southampton for £24 million back in the summer of 2015, the Manchester club will be happy to recoup the majority of their transfer fee, too.

It isn't even thought that the Frenchman's £120,000-per-week wages at Old Trafford will cause too much of a problem. Again per The Telegraph, Schneiderlin is so keen to resurrect his career that he is willing to take a pay cut at either West Brom or Everton.

Balancing the books

If and when he does move, the £18 million fee will make the significant outlay on Lindelof easier for the Old Trafford decision-makers to swallow. 

FBL-WC-2018-SWE-BUL

The Benfica defender is highly regard and has been likened to Rio Ferdinand recently. Nevertheless, forking out close to £50 million for his services is still a significant move.

Fans will just be hoping that, if the Swedish defender does arrive in January, he has more success that the soon to be former-United player, Schneiderlin.

