Mats Hummels reveals the reason for going blonde vs RB Leipzig

The blonde hair craze that has swept professional football in recent months finally seems to be subsiding - and it's about time, too.

Aaron Ramsey was the instigator when he dyed his hair bleach blonde just before Euro 2016, with James Rodriguez, Fabio Borini and Samir Nasri soon following suit.

Lionel Messi and Neymar then took the plunge, at which point the hairstyle became 'cool' and saw Marouane Fellaini and Phil Jones jump on board.

But with Ramsey and Messi recently returning to their natural colour, it would seem the craze is over, allowing room for a new football trend.

No one reminded Mats Hummels that was the case, though.

During Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday, the German was captured sporting a bizarre - and God-awful - blonde haircut (see below).

Yikes. Michael Ballack's tweet perfectly summed up how football fans were feeling about Hummels' new look.

But fear not, because Hummels has now explained the reason behind going blonde and, simply put, it wasn't out of choice.

Speaking after the game, the German revealed he lost in a game of skittles with teammates at Oktoberfest and his punishment was to dye his hair.

"After one throw, my opponent had already knocked over more than I had in my three attempts," he said, per the Mirror. "It was a disaster for me.

"I was afraid it would look worse. In the right light it looks good, but sometimes it takes some getting used to.

"She (Hummels' wife, Cathy) also feared that it would look much worse. [But] it will grow out in a few weeks, so we will survive."

Hummels' hair perhaps acted as a good luck charm for Bayern who, by beating title rivals RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena, opened a three-point lead at the Bundesliga summit.

Carlo Ancelotti seemed delighted with the result, saying: "The first half was perfect for us - especially the opening 30 minutes. Everything was just right: the tempo, balance, intensity. That was the key to success.

"We were aggressive from the start and took control of the game from the whistle. The game flowed for us after we scored the opening goal. I'm very pleased."

