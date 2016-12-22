Back in September, Jamie Carragher took part in an event called the ‘Wembley Cup’, hosted at… yep, Wembley.

Carragher was one of several ex-pros who participated in the match, which was contested between ‘Weller Wanderers’ and ‘Spencer FC’, but he didn’t exactly take it easy.

Weller Wanderers were captained by YouTuber Joe Weller while Spencer FC were led by another YouTuber, Spencer Owen.

Carragher, on team ‘Spencer FC’, was heavily criticised by fans of Joe Weller after kicking the famous YouTuber during the second half.

The former Liverpool defender, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, was then caught on camera calling Weller a “stupid little pr*ck”.

Whether a fair or unfair assessment, this little spat ultimately worked in Weller’s favour.

After the match he released a five-minute video titled ‘FOOTBALLER ATTACKS YOUTUBER’ in which he told Carragher that he needed to ‘grow up’ amongst other things.

The video, now three months old, has amassed 2.3 million views.

Video: Carragher kicks Weller

Skip to 1.35...

Video: Weller’s post-match YouTube video

Carragher finally speaks about the incident

Carragher hasn’t spoken about the altercation - until now.

He took part in a Q&A session with Soccer AM on Snapchat this week and was asked if he enjoyed “munching” Joe Weller.

The 38-year-old responded: "He was just annoying me in the game, I'd never heard of him, supposedly a big star on YouTube, he was acting the 'big star' on the pitch, so I gave him a slap.

“I loved munching Joe Weller in that game and if I get a chance I'll be doing it again."

Skip to 2.55 in the video…

Weller will be missing out on some serious potential views if he doesn’t respond, so expect a new video over the coming days.

