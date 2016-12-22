Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor could be tempted by offer from UFC Welterweight champion

Conor McGregor may not be willing to accept it but, after the UFC stripped him of his Featherweight title in November, he currently only holds one title in the sport.

And, whilst being the Lightweight champion is nothing be sniffed at, the fact that the Irishman refuses even to be introduced as just a one-belt fighter shows that the UFC's decision hasn't gone down well.

With that in mind, McGregor will perhaps be willing to accept the challenge laid down this week by reigning Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Woodley has held the Welterweight title since defeating Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 back in July and successfully defended it at the November 12 UFC 205 pay-per-view.

Clearly feeling comfortable at the top of the table in his division, the 34-year-old American has seen fit to offer McGregor a chance at claiming a third different belt in the organisation.

"If him and his coach John Kavanagh and everybody think that Conor can do well against me and they gas this dude up - you know, he's a dope fighter but there's levels to this," Woodley explained, via the Express.

"When you start going up, it's like me going up to 205 [pounds] and challenging guys at that weight.

“When you come up to this weight brother, it's real power, it's real people that will put real hands on you, that'll put you down to the canvas and you will not get up unless I let you up.

UFC 205: Woodley v Thompson

"So if you want to get in there with a lion and get your head bit off and have me spewing your blood all over the octagon while you've got that goofy tiger tattoo on your chest, looking like a clown with a clown on your chest, we can do it.

Fierce words from Woodley, and he isn't even bothered where such a fight would take place.

"We can do it in Ireland, Dublin, we can do it in the back of White Castle, I don't care."

Challenge

Jumping up to a title fight at the 156 to 170 Welterweight weight-class would be a big challenge for McGregor.

Having said that, the Irish fighter did step up to the division twice in 2016 to take on Nate Diaz. After losing the first bout, he defeated the American in their rematch at UFC 202.

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2

Any fight with Woodley would, though, have to wait a while after McGregor recently confirmed plans to take a break from the sport whilst his partner is pregnant with their child.

