In terms of dream careers, playing FIFA for a living must only be second on the list to being an actual footballer.

Okay, so you only earn a fraction of what an elite footballer earns in a year, but €50,000 a year doesn’t sound too shabby, does it?

That’s how much money Sweden’s Ivan “BorasLegend” Lapanje earns a year - although in 2013 he pocketed a remarkable £114,000.

Most of that year’s prize money came from winning the Virgin Gaming EA Sports FIFA Challenge in Las Vegas.

So not only does he earn a small fortune; he also gets to travel the world in the process.

Ivan reveals the secrets behind his success

‘How can I play FIFA professionally?’ we hear you cry.

Well, Ivan - speaking exclusively to Dream Team - has revealed the secrets behind his success.

“Patience in the game is important,” he revealed. “A lot of people rush in defence and give away easy balls in the attack. Make the midfield work more! A lot of people would improve very much with greater patience.”

Ivan also believes it’s important to steer away from the easy matches against weaker opponents.

“Challenge yourself, find the toughest opponents and challenge them, that’s always the best way to develop and find your weakness,” he continued.

“Analyse your gameplay in order to find your weakness. You need to find anything you need to improve and work on. Work on your weakness and improve your strengths!

“It may sound cliché but confidence in yourself and game style is vital. If you don’t believe you can do it you won’t.”

Ivan: Gamers must maintain a healthy lifestyle

Picture a professional gamer in your head and you might have the stereotypical image of an acne-ridden teenager, out of shape, with little desire to exercise.

But Ivan explains why pro gamers such as himself are keen to look after themselves.

“A healthy lifestyle is important to maintain your brain, because it’s your main tool in gaming,” he added.

“Sleeping, eating and exercise will keep your system in good shape.”

Ivan: 'I prefer this over a 9-5 job'

And finally does he enjoy his job? Silly question…

“I prefer this over a 9-5 job,” he said. “I have a lot of free time, get to see the world and decide my own schedule.

“I will keep playing as long as I feel that I can win beat anybody.

“You might still see me playing when I’m 85 in my wheelchair.”

