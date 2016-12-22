Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Julian Draxler.

Julian Draxler responds to rumours of agreeing Paris Saint-Germain deal

Julian Draxler - and James Rodriguez - is the name on football fans' lips at the moment.

The 23-year-old has reportedly played his last game for Wolfsburg and will be on the move in January, with Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool all said to be interested.

Fresh reports, per the Daily Mail, indicate PSG are in pole position to sign Draxler having agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract.

A transfer fee has yet to be negotiated, though.

Nothing is guaranteed until an official announcement from player or club and based on that theory, Draxler's latest comments make for interesting reading.

In an interview with German outlet Bild, the attacking midfielder discussed his future and addressed claims that he has agreed to join PSG.

As it would turn out, his options are still very much open.

"I am in talks with a couple of clubs, but so far no decision has been made," he said. "We will all sit down and make a sensible decision that is suitable for us."

So there you have it: Arsenal and Liverpool are still very much in the hunt for Draxler's signature.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will enter the race, too, after manager Max Allegri spoke to Draxler personally about a move over the summer.

That's according to the Germany international's agent, Fabio Parisi, who also told Tuttosport in October that Draxler came close to joining PSG for £59 million.

"Max Allegri had spoken to Draxler, they were in sync and there was an immediate rapport between them," he said, per talkSPORT.

"Wolfsburg have strong owners, but unfortunately for the German fans, everyone wants to leave there.

"Over the summer Draxler was on the verge of joining PSG, who had offered nearly £59m.

"He will definitely leave Wolfsburg at the end of the season. He would've gladly run to join Juve and is the ideal trequartista for Allegri.

"I repeat: Draxler will leave, but whether or not Juventus are interested again is another matter."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Paris Saint-Germain
Bundesliga
Germany Football
Football
UEFA Champions League
Liverpool
Manuel Neuer
Arsenal
