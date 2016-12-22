Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Bayern Munich post cheeky tweet trolling Red Bull Leipzig

Bayern Munich ensured that it would be them who top the Bundesliga at Christmas with a dominant display over previous league leaders Red Bull Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Leipzig are easily the most hated club in Germany for the way they have done business since being formed in 2009 and therefore have not exactly been popular early season surprise title contenders.

However, first-half goals from Thiago, Xabi Alonso and Robert Lewandowski ensured that normal service was resumed in time for the New Year and eased the pressure on manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Bundesliga champions were in complete control over Ralph Hasenhuttl's men throughout the 90 minutes but that didn't stop their social media team digging the knife in a bit further after the game with a very cheeky cryptic tweet.

Munich's official American account posted: "Paulaner gives you wins" shortly after the final whistle - which at first glance, might not mean much to you.

In a sly dig at Red Bull's slogan: "Red Bull gives you wings" Munich replaced the energy drink with a traditional Bavarian beer and swapped 'wings' for 'wins' - very subtle indeed.

And it isn't the first time Bayern's social media gurus have been praised for their activity in recent weeks.

After finishing second in the Champions League group a couple of weeks ago, there was a chance they could be paired with Arsenal for the fourth time in five years.

So the German champions leapt on Arsenal's traditionally bad luck for drawing big teams in the round of last 16 by suggesting they book their plane tickets to London before the draw had even been made.

And who were Arsenal drawn to face after Christmas? Bayern Munich, of course.

We should probably expect some more Twitter gold from the Germans ahead of the tie as they clearly have a knack for it!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

