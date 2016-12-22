The Pro Bowl players for this year have been announced and both fans and players alike are looking forward to seeing how the activities go this year.

And while it isn't taking place in Hawaii like previous years, there are sure to be some antics from players who will be going out to enjoy a break away from the grind of football.

A former New England Patriots player has told an amazing story about his time at the Pro Bowl and it involves tricking another Pro Bowler into making Bill Belichick pay for all of his drinks.

In an interview with CBS Boston’s Toucher and Rich, ex-Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light revealed all about the time he tricked former Pats Pro Bowl safety Brandon Meriweather into having Bill Belichick pick up his bar tab.

"I [had seen] him order a drink from the waitress — I said, ‘Hey man, you do know that you can put all this on Bill’s room, right?’" Light said to Meriweather. "Now you’ve got to remember, Belichick and the entire staff were coaching the AFC.’"

“Now I go up there saying that just busting his chops. I didn’t really know what was going to happen, but I figured I’d plant that seed. He looks at me and he says, ‘Are you serious?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, man. You don’t ever pay for your drinks when your coach is here coaching.’"

As you can probably guess, this ended with a very bemused Belichick at the end of the night.

"I literally witnessed him walk up to Bill with his check, like the little card that has your bill in it, and hand it to coach Belichick and say, ‘Hey, thank you coach. I appreciate you.'"

According to Light, Belichick had no idea what was going on and looked at Meriweather completely bewildered - until his wife Linda actually made the coach pay the tab.

Incredible stuff. Picking on rookies may be frowned upon more now, but it can still lead to amazing moments like this.

