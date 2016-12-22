Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Roberto Firmino.

Roberto Firmino reveals what position he used to play when starting out

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roberto Firmino has been one of the most exciting attacking players in the Premier League so far this season.

As part of Liverpool's free-scoring attack, the Brazilian has managed five goals and three assists in his 16 appearances in the league to date.

However, speaking in an interview with the club's official magazine, Firmino revealed that things could have turned out very differently had he stuck to the original position he was playing when he first started out.

Article continues below

"When I was younger I played as a right-back," the 25-year-old explained, via the Liverpool Echo.

Indeed, up until he was around 17 or 18, the defence was Firmino's realm.

"I also played as a central defender but I realised that I could dominate the ball quite calmly so I started playing further forward in front of the back four.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

“After a while I thought that I was quite offensive so when I was 17 or 18, I started playing a more forward-thinking midfielder. That’s how I eventually ended up playing in the areas like I am today."

Given his flair on the ball and his eye for a pass when it comes to creating chances for his Liverpool teammates, it is hard to imagine Firmino dominating at the back.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SUNDERLAND

However, back when he was beginning his career at Clube de Regatas Brasil, he was apparently concentrating on keeping the ball out of the net rather than finding a way to hit the back of it.

With James Milner having filled in admirably at left-back so far this season after a career in midfield, perhaps Jurgen Klopp will be paying close attention to Firmino's comments just in case Liverpool are struck down by an injury curse at the back.

Ready if required

And the Brazilian himself sounds more than willing to return to his old position if needs must.

"If it depended on me, I would play in every corner of the ground because that’s the type of player I am," Firmino continued. "But obviously it alters depending on the needs of the team.

“At the moment, I am playing up front but I can play anywhere the manager asks me to. My preference is to be inside the area, near where the goals are scored - that’s my preference!

“But my main aim is to be helpful to the team in achieving what we need to achieve."

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool may have embraced the old Kevin Keegan-style philosophy of conceding goals but outscoring their opponents.

Still, fans of the Merseyside club probably don't want to go into the second half of the season with Milner and Firmino as their starting full-backs.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
Football
Premier League
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
Daniel Sturridge
Philippe Coutinho

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again