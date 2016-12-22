Roberto Firmino has been one of the most exciting attacking players in the Premier League so far this season.

As part of Liverpool's free-scoring attack, the Brazilian has managed five goals and three assists in his 16 appearances in the league to date.

However, speaking in an interview with the club's official magazine, Firmino revealed that things could have turned out very differently had he stuck to the original position he was playing when he first started out.

Article continues below

"When I was younger I played as a right-back," the 25-year-old explained, via the Liverpool Echo.

Indeed, up until he was around 17 or 18, the defence was Firmino's realm.

"I also played as a central defender but I realised that I could dominate the ball quite calmly so I started playing further forward in front of the back four.

Article continues below

“After a while I thought that I was quite offensive so when I was 17 or 18, I started playing a more forward-thinking midfielder. That’s how I eventually ended up playing in the areas like I am today."

Given his flair on the ball and his eye for a pass when it comes to creating chances for his Liverpool teammates, it is hard to imagine Firmino dominating at the back.

However, back when he was beginning his career at Clube de Regatas Brasil, he was apparently concentrating on keeping the ball out of the net rather than finding a way to hit the back of it.

With James Milner having filled in admirably at left-back so far this season after a career in midfield, perhaps Jurgen Klopp will be paying close attention to Firmino's comments just in case Liverpool are struck down by an injury curse at the back.

Ready if required

And the Brazilian himself sounds more than willing to return to his old position if needs must.

"If it depended on me, I would play in every corner of the ground because that’s the type of player I am," Firmino continued. "But obviously it alters depending on the needs of the team.

“At the moment, I am playing up front but I can play anywhere the manager asks me to. My preference is to be inside the area, near where the goals are scored - that’s my preference!

“But my main aim is to be helpful to the team in achieving what we need to achieve."

Liverpool may have embraced the old Kevin Keegan-style philosophy of conceding goals but outscoring their opponents.

Still, fans of the Merseyside club probably don't want to go into the second half of the season with Milner and Firmino as their starting full-backs.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms