Football

Messi pass.

Video of Lionel Messi splitting defences with just one touch is incredible

Football News
24/7

Cristiano Ronaldo may have scored a hat-trick in the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, but Lionel Messi was the name on everyone’s lips by the end of the night after his masterclass for Barcelona against Espanyol in the Catalan derby.

Messi only scored once - nutmegging the goalkeeper from a Luis Suarez pass - but it was his involvement in Barça’s second and third goals that sent Twitter into meltdown.

On both occasions the five-time Ballon d’Or winner beat four Espanyol players, setting up Suarez and then Jordi Alba to score in the process.

It was a magnificent all-round performance from the player many football fans regard as the best of all time.

Messi may have lost out on the 2016 Ballon d’Or to Ronaldo but for pure footballing talent nobody comes close to the Argentine superstar.

Is Messi's passing ability underrated?

Everybody acknowledges and appreciates Messi’s dribbling and goalscoring abilities, but his passing ability is arguably a little bit underrated.

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

Video: Messi unlocks defences with one touch

There’s not a better passer of the ball on the planet - and this short video of Messi splitting multiple defences with one touch adds further weight to that argument.

Messi plays as if he's watching from the stands

Whether he’s wearing the shirt of Barcelona or Argentina, Messi plays as if he’s watching the game from high up in the stands.

His ability to unlock a defence with a deft touch is extraordinary and it’s one of the aspects that sets him apart from the rest of the crowd.

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

Becoming a world-class footballer is about so much more than putting the ball into the back of the net and Messi, as he gets older, is becoming an increasingly intelligent player.

Let's hope Messi is still playing in 10 years' time

His passing ability and awareness won’t leave him, so don’t be surprised if Messi’s still playing top-level football in another 10 years’ time.

As lovers of the beautiful game, we can only hope that’s the case.

Topics:
La Liga
Football
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
UEFA Champions League
Argentina Football

