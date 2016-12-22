India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has recently been named the International Cricket Council's World Player of the Year.

As reported by the BBC, in being award the Sir Garfield Sobers trophy, Ashwin became the third Indian player to do so.

The 30-year-old took 48 wickets and scored 336 runs in eight Tests, as well as 27 wickets in 19 T20 internationals.

When asked about his latest achievement, Ashwin said, via the BBC:

"It feels great to follow Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being ICC Cricketer of the Year,”

He further dedicated his award to his family, and firmly believes that India are heading in a good direction given their easy transition after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement in 2014 and Kohli taking over as captain.

ICC chief executive David Richardson has come out to praise Ashwin, suggesting that he is “justifiably now being counted among the best spinners of his generation".

Ashwin has 248 wickets from 44 Tests, and also averages 34.92 runs with the bat since making his debut back in 2011, and now joins players such as Michael Clarke and Mitchell Johnson in winning both the ICC world player and Test cricketer awards in the same year.

Elsewhere, England captain Alastair Cook was named captain of the ICC Test team of 2016 - though, fortunately for him, the decision came before his side’s recent Test series defeats given the voting period closed in September.

Fellow englishmen Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes also shared the accolades, but India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith were unfortunate to miss out.

