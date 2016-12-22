Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mats Hummels.

Mats Hummels trolled by Bayern Munich on Instagram for his blonde hair

Football News
24/7

Bayern Munich opened a three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Wednesday night following their 3-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Goals from Thiago Alcantara, Xabi Alonso and Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena meant order was restored in Germany's top-flight.

However, while victory should have been the main talking point from the title clash, it was Mats Hummels' hair that stole the spotlight on social media.

The 28-year-old lost a bet at Oktoberfest recently and his punishment, embarrassingly, was to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and dye his hair blonde.

Scroll down for a picture of Hummels sporting his new look on the football pitch.

HUMMELS GOES BLONDE

And as if being the butt of jokes on Twitter wasn't bad enough, he's now been trolled by Bayern themselves on Instagram.

In the below post, attached to a picture of blonde Hummels, the Bavarians hilariously compare him to Eminem by reciting lyrics from 'Lose Yourself'.

Brilliant. It could be worse, Hummels could have been compared to Phil Jones or Marouane Fellaini...

The German centre-back revealed the reason behind going blonde and it's all because he's awful at skittles, apparently.

"After one throw, my opponent had already knocked over more than I had in my three attempts," he said, per the Mirror. "It was a disaster for me.

"I was afraid it would look worse. In the right light it looks good, but sometimes it takes some getting used to.

"She (Hummels' wife, Cathy) also feared that it would look much worse. [But] it will grow out in a few weeks, so we will survive."

Stick to football, Mats.

