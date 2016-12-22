Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ronda Rousey.

Stephanie McMahon believes Ronda Rousey is the total package

Once all is said and done for Ronda Rousey in UFC, the next logical step for her in her career would be to spend some time in the WWE. We have been anticipating it for over a year now but the day is yet to arrive.

Since her one-off appearance at WrestleMania 31 alongside The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon, many believe it won't be long until Rowdy returns to the company once more, and possibly even have a match.

Stephanie recently spoke about the former UFC Bantamweight champion to USA Today, where she said the WWE would welcome Rousey back to the company with open arms because she is the total package, believing she would fit into the company.

She said: "Our fans love Ronda. Ronda has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment. We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package.”

Stephanie continued: “Muhammad Ali credited pro wrestling for where he got his trash talking skills and persona. I would like to think there is a bit of ‘Rowdy’ and wrestling history in Ronda and the way she carries herself, but she is definitely her own individual brand.” 

Many believe it's a matter of 'when', not 'if' Rousey will sign for the WWE, but she still has at least one more fight in UFC before that happens. Rousey will look to regain her Bantamweight title when she faces Amanda Nunes on December 30. 

If she was to lose this fight, it could help her make her decision as to whether she wants to keep on fighting or move on to different projects. She would fit in the WWE well as she is athletic and knows how to carry herself. Her established fame would provide her with a nice payday too.

WWE wants Rousey, and the UFC star has said in the past she would love to be WWE Women's champion. It really sounds like it's only a matter of time before this dream of her being in the WWE becomes a reality.

