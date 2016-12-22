Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rugby Union

Welsh wing advised he could suffer from early dementia.

George North would be advised to retire if he was amateur, medical expert claims

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Former World Rugby medical advisor Dr Barry O’Driscoll has suggested that Northampton Saints winger George North would be told to never play rugby again if he was playing as an amateur.

The club came under fire recently for their treatment of the 24-year-old winger given his latest head injury during the game against Leicester on December 3rd.

However on Wednesday, a review panel ruled the club free of punishment for letting North return to the field after sustaining the head injury.

It is the fifth head injury the Welsh winger has sustained in the last two years.

"As an amateur you would say there is no way you must play again," Dr Barry O'Driscoll told BBC Radio Wales.

"As a professional player, and some people have very dangerous professions, it's not quite so simple.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

"After four or five [concussions] you do consider it but I can fully understand because of his professional commitments, as it's his livelihood, he might be reluctant to."

Wales v Argentina - International Match

O’Driscoll has long been in the debate of the treatment of players who sustain injuries like this, suggesting that governing bodies are “experimenting on players’ brains” if they fail to see to concussions.

"They have had enough examples of how it has gone wrong to say 'enough is enough'," he said.

"If you have to take a player off to have a concussion assessment, you must suspect concussion and he must stay off. But they are experimenting in that part of the game that is the most brutal.”

The Rugby Players' Association (RPA) admitted that allowing North to return to the field was a mistake, and that punishment for failing to address a concussion would highlight the importance of concussion management.

Wales v South Africa - International Match

They further added that the recommendations given in the report need to be implemented and for North’s case to be an ‘isolated incident’

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Rugby
Six Nations
George North
Wales Rugby
Northampton Saints
Rugby Union

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again