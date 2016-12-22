Former World Rugby medical advisor Dr Barry O’Driscoll has suggested that Northampton Saints winger George North would be told to never play rugby again if he was playing as an amateur.

The club came under fire recently for their treatment of the 24-year-old winger given his latest head injury during the game against Leicester on December 3rd.

However on Wednesday, a review panel ruled the club free of punishment for letting North return to the field after sustaining the head injury.

It is the fifth head injury the Welsh winger has sustained in the last two years.

"As an amateur you would say there is no way you must play again," Dr Barry O'Driscoll told BBC Radio Wales.

"As a professional player, and some people have very dangerous professions, it's not quite so simple.

Article continues below

"After four or five [concussions] you do consider it but I can fully understand because of his professional commitments, as it's his livelihood, he might be reluctant to."

O’Driscoll has long been in the debate of the treatment of players who sustain injuries like this, suggesting that governing bodies are “experimenting on players’ brains” if they fail to see to concussions.

"They have had enough examples of how it has gone wrong to say 'enough is enough'," he said.

"If you have to take a player off to have a concussion assessment, you must suspect concussion and he must stay off. But they are experimenting in that part of the game that is the most brutal.”

The Rugby Players' Association (RPA) admitted that allowing North to return to the field was a mistake, and that punishment for failing to address a concussion would highlight the importance of concussion management.

They further added that the recommendations given in the report need to be implemented and for North’s case to be an ‘isolated incident’

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms