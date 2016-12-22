A ton of NBA Players give their time and money to charitable causes all year round. But, never are these contributions more prevalent than around the holiday season. The league’s superstars especially relish the opportunity to make the holidays special for people in their communities.

Some teams send out press releases that promote their players’ charitable donations or actions.However, a lot of players give back on their own without the desire for cameras around. Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks definitely falls into the latter category.

The German superstar has been making trips to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas during his career. He wants to lift the spirits of the children, some of which are dealing with life-threatening conditions.

“Uncle Dirk”doesn’t like for people to follow along during his visits but let a Dallas Morning News reporter tag along recently. The entire day was filled with smiles and gratitude from the kids and their parents.

During one special visit, a parent said: “He hasn’t had a smile all day, so thank you for making him smile. We were a little bummed because we thought we might miss you.”

The 38-year-old has been dealing with Achilles issues all season and has only played in five contests. He is considering retirement if his health issues don’t resolve themselves by season’s end.

Stories like this one show that the NBA will miss him for more than his play on the court, What they will miss is his heart most of all.