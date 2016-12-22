It has been a torrid winter for the England cricket team.

Alastair Cook's men followed up a first ever Test defeat to Bangladesh with a humiliating 4-0 series loss in India and the captain is believed to be seriously considering his position.

With English cricket at its lowest point, it was even more surprising when fans woke up to the news that the ICC Test Team of the Year had been announced and dominated by England players.

Cook is joined by Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes in a star-studded XI that also includes Ravichandran Ashwin, who was named as the Player of the Year, as the only player from the team ranked No.1 in the world, India.

Not only has Cook been picked but the opening batsman has actually been given the honour of being named captain of the team.

The XI has drawn plenty of criticism for the omission of Indian captain, Virat Kohli who has been in stunning form recently and scored over 1000 runs this calendar year.

One of Cook's biggest critics, Piers Morgan, was one of the those left particularly bewildered by the ICC's decision to snub Kohli.

However, Morgan was quickly notified exactly why Cook was picked over Kohli.

Weirdly, voting for the award only takes into consideration the 12 month period between September 2015 and September 2016 - which of course, doesn't account for India's recent series victory over Cook and England.

That didn't stop Morgan continuing his rant about the England captain, though, as you can see by the tweets below.

The Good Morning Britain presenter blamed Cook for the removal of Kevin Pietersen from the team in 2014 and has never forgiven him since.

Nevertheless, labelling him a 'choirboy' is bit low, even for Piers Morgan.

England's leading Test run scorer now has time to think about his future. With the Ashes down under less than 12 months away, Cook needs to ensure he is in a fresh mental state if they are to come back with the urn.

