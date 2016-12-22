Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Remember Alberto Aquilani, the Italian midfielder who was tipped for greatness when he burst onto the scene with AS Roma in the early 2000s?

Liverpool fans certainly will.

The Reds signed Aquilani for a cool £20 million in August 2009, despite the fact he hadn’t played since the previous March due to an ankle injury and wasn’t expected to be fit for another four to eight weeks.

"When we were talking (to Roma) about Aquilani we knew he was recovering from an operation and would not be able to play for the first weeks of the season," Rafael Benitez, per BBC Sport, explained after signing Aquilani.

"But we can wait for him. We have enough midfield and offensive players to cope, and when he does start to play everyone will see what a clever player he is."

Aquilani was an expensive flop at Liverpool

Aquilani finally made his Liverpool debut on November 9, coming on as a late substitute against Birmingham City, and while he showed glimpses of his talent over the next few months it’s fair to say that, ultimately, he flattered to deceive.

After playing just two matches at the start of the 2010-11 campaign, Roy Hodgson allowed Aquilani to leave Anfield for Juventus, where he spent the season on loan.

He then spent the following season on loan at AC Milan before Liverpool allowed him to join Fiorentina on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2012.

Aquilani made a total of 28 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, scoring two goals, and must go down as one of club’s worst value-for-money signings of the Premier League era.

He spent three seasons at Fiorentina before joining Sporting

After three seasons with Fiorentina, the former Italy international who represented his country 38 times between 2006 and 2014, was picked up by Sporting Lisbon on a free transfer.

Although he hadn’t exactly set Serie A alight, Aquilani had still managed to bag himself a cool €1 million-a-year contract in Portugal.

But his spell with Sporting lasted one season and, earlier this year, he returned to Italy and signed for the promoted Serie A side Pescara.

Aquilani's career hits a new low

Now, though, it turns out that Aquilani’s career has just reached a new nadir.

After just four months with Pescara, who currently sit bottom of the Serie A table, Aquilani is about to have his contract rescinded.

This is according to the Italian football writer Adam Digby, who tweeted this on Thursday afternoon…

Aquilani will soon be a free agent and his career as a top level footballer, it seems, could soon be over.

