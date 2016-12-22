Floyd Mayweather's father predicts what would happen in a fight with Conor McGregor

With Floyd Mayweather retired and Conor McGregor out of action, talk of the two meeting in the boxing ring has somewhat simmered in recent weeks.

However, that hasn't altogether stopped speculation of a potential fight in 2017.

McGregor has made his intentions clear to take on Mayweather and, in an attempt to bait the American, he claimed he was "afraid" to face him last month.

"As far as real fighting - true, pure unarmed combat - Floyd don't want none of this," he said in a video published by TMZ.

"I want the $100 million cash to fight him in boxing rules because he's afraid of a real fight."

Mayweather has since responded to McGregor's jibe by trolling the Irishman on Instagram.

Alongside a video of McGregor losing to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 (see below), he wrote: "CAPTION THIS! Best caption wins $10,000. The winner will be announced on Monday, Dec 19. Stay tuned!"

Mayweather's father, Floyd Mayweather Sr, has now had his say and predicted what would happen if McGregor fought his son (again, see below).

"I think Conor McGregor is a talker and not a doer," he told Fight Hub TV. "Whatever he did in MMA, he's not going to be able to get away with [in boxing].

"I don't think his fundamentals are bad, [but] you got to understand, his fundamentals ain't up there with the man, either. They got levels.

"A jab would take care of his ass all day. All he's going to be doing is trying to slide and get in. All Floyd's going to do is [be] smooth."

