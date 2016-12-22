Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio names his favourite wrestler in WWE

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rey Mysterio hasn't been a part of the WWE since 2014, but he's still a successful wrestler as part of Lucha Underground. 

During his time with the company, Mysterio was a three-time world champion and had numerous feuds with some of the WWE's top superstars from over the years including Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Batista, and Randy Orton.

It is Orton, however, whom he believes is the best superstar in the WWE today, as he said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that the way The Viper presents himself and his style in the ring can't be compared to anyone.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He said: “Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company. I’m not talking about high flying, I’m not taking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he’s the best in WWE right now. I don’t think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does. The way he carries himself in the ring means a lot to me.

"Randy has a great presence and style that can’t be compared to anyone, and nobody can imitate his style. I actually use Randy Orton as an example to my son because he wants to start training in January.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

"My son is a big kid—he’s 6’1”, 205lbs —and I insist that he must watch and learn from Randy’s style. Not to imitate, but just to learn from what he has done over the years and see his evolution into who he is now. I have tremendous respect for that man. He’s an awesome human being, and he’s a general in the ring.”

When people pick their favourite WWE superstars, Orton is sometimes overlooked because he rose to the top of the company around the same time which John Cena did. Both WWE legends went from developmental to the main roster, and then to the main event at around the same time. 

If Cena wasn't around, Orton would probably be the sole wrestler at the top of the mountain within the company right now. You could say he actually is considering Cena is away so much doing other projects nowadays.

His character changes over the years from being a part of Evolution, to The Authority, to a member of The Wyatt Family, shows how adaptive he can be. He's an incredible performer who can't be paralleled. Even Cena hasn't gone through that many character changes and succeeded.

Now SmackDown Live tag team champion, Orton's time in the WWE is coming to an end, but there's no reason why the company can't put the WWE title on him once more before he calls it a day. He's just that good.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
Randy Orton
John Cena
Rey Mysterio

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again