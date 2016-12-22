Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio hasn't been a part of the WWE since 2014, but he's still a successful wrestler as part of Lucha Underground.

During his time with the company, Mysterio was a three-time world champion and had numerous feuds with some of the WWE's top superstars from over the years including Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Batista, and Randy Orton.

It is Orton, however, whom he believes is the best superstar in the WWE today, as he said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that the way The Viper presents himself and his style in the ring can't be compared to anyone.

He said: “Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company. I’m not talking about high flying, I’m not taking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he’s the best in WWE right now. I don’t think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does. The way he carries himself in the ring means a lot to me.

"Randy has a great presence and style that can’t be compared to anyone, and nobody can imitate his style. I actually use Randy Orton as an example to my son because he wants to start training in January.

"My son is a big kid—he’s 6’1”, 205lbs —and I insist that he must watch and learn from Randy’s style. Not to imitate, but just to learn from what he has done over the years and see his evolution into who he is now. I have tremendous respect for that man. He’s an awesome human being, and he’s a general in the ring.”

When people pick their favourite WWE superstars, Orton is sometimes overlooked because he rose to the top of the company around the same time which John Cena did. Both WWE legends went from developmental to the main roster, and then to the main event at around the same time.

If Cena wasn't around, Orton would probably be the sole wrestler at the top of the mountain within the company right now. You could say he actually is considering Cena is away so much doing other projects nowadays.

His character changes over the years from being a part of Evolution, to The Authority, to a member of The Wyatt Family, shows how adaptive he can be. He's an incredible performer who can't be paralleled. Even Cena hasn't gone through that many character changes and succeeded.

Now SmackDown Live tag team champion, Orton's time in the WWE is coming to an end, but there's no reason why the company can't put the WWE title on him once more before he calls it a day. He's just that good.

