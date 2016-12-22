Derrick Rose has slightly exceeded expectations in New York City this year. He has been a good teammate and performed the role of slashing distributor well for the Knicks. The former All-Star’s experiment has looked like a success.

With the changes to All-Star voting this week, some wonder if he could be representing the East in the big game in February. Rose shut those rumors down himself when he told reporters that he didn’t care if he made the All-Star team on Wednesday.

2011’s MVP told Newsday that he is planning to take the time off to enjoy himself, but that won’t stop him from voting for himself when he gets his chance this year. This year will be the first time that players and media vote on the All-Star starters alongside the fans.

It’s unlikely that his fellow players and the larger media will vote Rose into the game based on his season averages of 16 points, four assists and four rebounds per game. All of these values are below his career numbers.

His production has lagged behind his contemporaries, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Kyrie Iring, and Isaiah Thomas. Even the next tier of players like John Wall and Kemba Walker have passed him by.

Due to the insane amount of injuries that the Memphis product has had to return from, it’s no slight against him that he is not considered elite anymore. Being a solid starter is amazing in its own right.

Rose may not be an All-Star this season, but a new beginning might be waiting for him in the off-season if he continues his steady play.