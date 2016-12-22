Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

cantona 1996.

Lionel Perez explains why Eric Cantona’s chip against Sunderland shouldn’t exist

It was 20 years ago this week that Eric Cantona scored arguably the most famous goal of his Manchester United career.

The mercurial Frenchman, who played for the Red Devils between 1992 and 1997, produced a perfect chip to beat the Sunderland goalkeeper Lionel Perez at Old Trafford.

His now legendary celebration is arguably more famous than the finish itself.

However, according to the keeper responsible for conceding Cantona’s magnificent chip, the goal itself shouldn’t even exist.

Perez. now 49, explains that he inadvertently angered Cantona after ignoring one of his light-hearted comments during the match, which United went on to win 5-0.

Perez explains why the goal shouldn't exist

“This goal shouldn’t exist,” Perez was quoted as saying by The Sun this week. “We were losing 3-0 after 48 minutes and Eric had stopped playing.

“He stayed in the middle of the pitch and didn’t run any more because the game was over.

“Then there was one moment, when Ryan Giggs crossed and he had a shot which I saved — it was the only save I think I made in the game.

“Eric then said to me, just in a funny way, ‘Lionel, you should have left it!’.

“But I didn’t want to be smiling with him when we were losing.

“Before the match, one of my friends rang me from France to say he’d seen Eric playing against Chelsea and Frank Leboeuf was very friendly with him on the pitch.

Eric Cantona of Manchester United

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to be kind with him because I don’t want any French cameras seeing that.

“I don’t want to be that man laughing when we are losing 3-0’.

“So I just blanked him when he was joking with me.

“And after I blanked him he started to run everywhere because he wanted to f*** me!

“He started to be mental. He was like, ‘F****** hell, he doesn’t want to give me an answer.

“If this guy doesn’t want to talk to me, he’s going to see what I am made of’.

“I am very sure that if I answered him, he would have stayed calm until the end of the game.

“But, instead, his attitude really changed.”

Video: Cantona's legendary chip v Sunderland

And what about that epic celebration

p1b4jis6ue1jmuulcvqk13e525n9.jpg

Perez: It is a good memory

The Frenchman continued: “It was not my dream to be a goalkeeper and take a goal like that.

“But I prefer to be seen on the TV with a great goal rather than a mistake! I couldn’t do anything about it, but if I had done a perfect stop and saved it, we would not have this kind of goal and it would be a shame.

Lionel Perez of Sunderland listens to his team

“I am quite happy now because 20 years have passed and I can say I was there. It is a good memory.”

Perez has a great comeback to people who give him stick

However, he admits that he still gets constant reminders about being the goalkeeper who Cantona mugged off.

“Every time I go somewhere, people go on the internet and show this f****** goal,” Perez added.

Lionel Perez the goalkeeper

“But it’s all right, because I say to all of them, ‘Did you play at Old Trafford? Or have you just watched Old Trafford on the TV on the sofa’?”

Great comeback, to be fair.

Topics:
England Football
Football
Premier League
Alex Ferguson
Paul Scholes
Manchester United
Eric Cantona
Ryan Giggs

