Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin had his last match in the WWE back at WrestleMania 19 against The Rock. Since then, many have asked if he would come out of retirement for one more bout inside the squared circle.

With legends like The Undertaker still going, former superstars like Goldberg returning, and old enemies like Brock Lesnar still around, there would be plenty of opponents for the Texas Rattlesnake if he decided to return for a match.

However, on a recent episode of his podcast - The Steve Austin Show - Austin dismissed the chance of a match happening at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 completely.

He said according to the Inquisitr: “I’m 52, and I get these e-mails all the time saying ‘Steve, why don’t you make a comeback? So and so did it. Goldberg did it.’ Man I’m happy for all my friends who make comebacks, and Bill [Goldberg] going in and beating Brock Lesnar, that was awesome.

"So maybe they’re lining [up the rematch] for WrestleMania 33 down there in Orlando. But I ain’t making no comeback. I had someone cuss me out on an e-mail the other day saying that they hated my guys because I wouldn’t do a comeback. Man, I’m done!”

Article continues below

Many thought Austin would've had a match at WrestleMania 32 earlier this year since it was in Texas, his home state, but that didn't happen.

There are rumours he could make an appearance at the Royal Rumble next year since that is in Texas too, but it's unlikely he will be a participant in the Royal Rumble match.

He could make an appearance at the pay-per-view, just like he did at WrestleMania, but don't expect him to be putting on his wrestling gear anytime soon for a match between the ropes.

