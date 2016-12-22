Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Stone Cold Steve Austin has had his say on WrestleMania 33 match talk

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Stone Cold Steve Austin had his last match in the WWE back at WrestleMania 19 against The Rock. Since then, many have asked if he would come out of retirement for one more bout inside the squared circle.

With legends like The Undertaker still going, former superstars like Goldberg returning, and old enemies like Brock Lesnar still around, there would be plenty of opponents for the Texas Rattlesnake if he decided to return for a match.

However, on a recent episode of his podcast - The Steve Austin Show - Austin dismissed the chance of a match happening at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 completely.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He said according to the Inquisitr: “I’m 52, and I get these e-mails all the time saying ‘Steve, why don’t you make a comeback? So and so did it. Goldberg did it.’ Man I’m happy for all my friends who make comebacks, and Bill [Goldberg] going in and beating Brock Lesnar, that was awesome.

"So maybe they’re lining [up the rematch] for WrestleMania 33 down there in Orlando. But I ain’t making no comeback. I had someone cuss me out on an e-mail the other day saying that they hated my guys because I wouldn’t do a comeback. Man, I’m done!”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

An Ex-Patriots star was once tricked into making a huge Bill Belichick-sized mistake

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Emmanuel Eboue reveals what he said to make the Queen laugh

Many thought Austin would've had a match at WrestleMania 32 earlier this year since it was in Texas, his home state, but that didn't happen.

There are rumours he could make an appearance at the Royal Rumble next year since that is in Texas too, but it's unlikely he will be a participant in the Royal Rumble match.

Wendy's Commercial Behind The Scenes In Atlanta

He could make an appearance at the pay-per-view, just like he did at WrestleMania, but don't expect him to be putting on his wrestling gear anytime soon for a match between the ropes.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
Stone Cold Steve Austin
John Cena

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again