Football

.

John Aldridge suggests Jurgen Klopp make one major signing in January

It has become increasingly difficult for Premier League giants to strengthen their squads in January over the last few years.

The month-long winter transfer window makes teams even more reluctant to part way with their prized assets and it often leads to potential fees being over inflated even more than normal.

But for those with ambitions of winning the title, a shrewd January investment could prove the difference between lifting the trophy and finishing runners-up.

That's the dilemma facing Jurgen Klopp over the next few weeks.

Liverpool are currently six points behind league leaders Chelsea and have played some scintillating football at times this term but could require further reinforcements to close the gap on Antonio Conte's men.

Former Anfield favourite John Aldridge has cast doubt on the possibility of any new faces arriving at the club next month 'for the sake of it' but did make one mad suggestion regarding a potential target.

“The squad is quite good to be honest because we’re not in Europe. Coutinho is coming back soon and Matip and Gomez too. Plus, the young lads have plenty of potential," Aldridge told 888sport.

"The manager will know if he needs to buy one but if the right man isn’t available he’ll play the kids.

Middlesbrough v Liverpool - Premier League

"Money is available but he won’t go out and buy for the sake of it.

“Personally, I’d go and get (Luis) Suarez.”

Hang on, the same Luis Suarez who left Liverpool two years ago for Barcelona?

And the same Luis Suarez who, only last week, agreed to extend his contract at the Camp Nou until 2021?

Apparently so...

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

The Uruguayan scored 82 times during his three-year spell at the club between 2011-14 but has gone on to become form a deadly attack alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar at Barcelona.

Not to forget, the 29-year-old has also won La Liga (twice), the Copa del Rey, Champions League and Club World Cup since leaving Anfield.

And although there is no doubting Liverpool will forever hold a special place in Suarez's heart, any potential return looks nigh on impossible right now.

