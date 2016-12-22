George Karl has taken many shots at Carmelo Anthony in the media since the superstar was traded to the New York Knicks in 2011. His latest round of criticism has been uncovered in his memoir.

The New York Post obtained an advanced copy of “Furious George” and wrote about the seething commentary about life with Melo in the book. Karl coached the forward for almost six seasons in Denver before they parted ways.

In the book he writes: “Carmelo was a true conundrum for me in the six years I had him. He was the best offensive player I ever coached. He was also a user of people, addicted to the spotlight, and very unhappy when he had to share it.”

These words and others paint the Knicks star and teammates like Kenyon Martin and J.R. Smith as entitled brats. Their coach really sounds like he didn’t enjoy coaching one of the most fun teams in the league at the time.

Karl has coached the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Seattle Supersonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings during his time in the NBA. He has burned a couple of bridges along the way too.

His comments are unsurprising, but they do show that maybe the former coach and his best player were a little more alike than they would be willing to admit. Both were headstrong and the players end up winning those struggles more often than not.

Maybe this is just Karl’s way of getting the last laugh.