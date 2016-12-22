Former South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen has been handed a two-year ban after admitting he attempted to cover up match fixing by other players.

However, allegations of match-fixing against Petersen himself, were dropped by Cricket South Africa.

The results of this case stem from a lengthy anti-corruption investigation into South Africa’s domestic Ram Slam T20 Challenge Series competition in 2015.

Petersen is a veteran of the domestic scene in South Africa and opened the batting for his country in 36 Test matches, recording a high score of 182 against England in 2012.

Having made his last international appearance in January 2015, he has more recently become an integral part of Lancashire’s squad across all three formats of the English county game.

The 36-year-old admitted 13 breaches of CSA’s anti-corruption code while representing the Lions in the 2015 competition:

Four charges of failing to disclose details of an approach to engage in corrupt conduct under the code.

Four charges of failing to disclose full details of matters evidencing a breach of the code by another participant.

Four charges of failing to co-operate with the investigators by failing to provide accurate and complete information to them.

One charge of concealing and destroying information that was relevant to the investigation.

Petersen’s two-year suspension pales into insignificance when compared to those found guilty of the match-fixing itself.

In January, another veteran, 37-year-old Gulam Bodi, was banned for 20 years after admitting charges of contriving or attempting to fix matches.

In August, the same CSA investigation then imposed a 12-year ban on former South Africa wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile for his role in the unsavoury dealings.

Lesser bans were then received by Pumelela Matshikwe, Ethy Mbhalati and Jean Symes for accepting money from Bodi.

An accompanying statement from CSA read: "After considering representations made by Petersen, CSA has withdrawn certain charges against him, including those relating to fixing or contriving to fix any match and seeking, accepting or offering to accept any bribe or other reward to fix or influence any match."

A contrite Petersen stated that he has accepted the level of punishment that had been handed to him.

He added: "I would like to apologise to my family, friends, the public who are fans of the game of cricket, my team-mates, Gauteng cricket, Lions cricket and especially to Cricket South Africa for my actions.”

"At the time that the meetings with Bodi and the fixers happened, I never had any intention of fixing matches or taking money.

"I now deeply regret having participated in these meetings and not to have immediately reported them to the authorities as I am obliged to do."

While the South African still has enough time on his side to return to the domestic game at the end of the ban, his reputation will remain tarnished.

Petersen’s former county also released a statement: "Lancashire County Cricket Club respects the outcome of the recent proceedings between Alviro Petersen and Cricket South Africa (CSA), and as such can confirm that the player won't be playing for the club in the 2017 season."

With Petersen playing such a substantial role over the last two seasons for the Red Rose, it is imperative that the county’s hierarchy use the remainder of the winter to ensure that the sizeable void left by his absence will be filled by a high calibre replacement.

