Published

Emmanuel Eboue is a cult hero in the eyes of the Arsenal supporters.

The Ivorian defender spent seven years with the Gunners and while he wasn’t the most talented footballer to pull on the famous red shirt, he was undoubtedly one of the most amusing.

Eboue did some stupid, outrageous and downright hilarious things during his spell with Arsenal, hence why he’s still regarded fondly by the club’s fans.

And their love for Eboue will grow after they read this latest story.

The full-back was part of the Arsenal squad that met the Queen at Buckingham Palace back in February 2007 - and Thierry Henry was worried his charismatic teammate would embarrass himself, and the rest of the team, by saying or doing something ridiculous.

Eboue explains how he made the Queen laugh

It turned out that Henry was right to be concerned, although Eboue is possibly the first and only footballer even to make Queen Elizabeth II to laugh.

“We went there and Thierry Henry said to me, ‘Please, Emmanuel, this is Buckingham Palace, it’s the Queen’s house, don’t do anything.’” Eboue told the Telegraph. “I said, ‘No problem,’ I said. ‘Don’t worry’. So the Queen came in and went along shaking each player’s hand. After she’d finished I saw all her corgis. So I said to the Queen, ‘Ma’m, Ma’m’. She turned back and asked, ‘How are you?’ and I said, ‘Ma’m, I am OK thank you but please, I don’t want to be a footballer any more, I want to look after your dogs. I want to take them for walks, wash them, feed them. I don’t want to play football any more. I want to be a dog carer’.

Arsenal v Birmingham City - Premier League

“The Queen, honestly, she was laughing. Prince Philip was laughing. All the team were laughing. A few minutes after she left someone from the Palace came over to me and said, ‘Are you serious? You want to take care of the dogs?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m serious!’”

Video: Arsenal squad meet the Queen

Here’s the footage of the Arsenal squad meeting the Queen…

Eboue was banned for a year earlier this year

Eboue left the Gunners in 2011 and spent four years at Galatasaray before signing a short-term deal with Sunderland earlier this year.

FBL-ITA-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-TRAINING

However, he was released a month later after being hit with a one-year ban from all football-related activity for failing to pay a former agent.

Video: Eboue's funniest moments

Here’s a video of some of Eboue’s funniest moments…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Patrick Vieira
