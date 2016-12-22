Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio issues update on if he'd make WWE return

Recently, the WWE brought back the cruiserweight division and created a new show for their Network called WWE 205 Live, a show dedicated to the division. Since then, the division is rising in popularity amongst fans.

Several superstars have considered making the switch to the division, and one already has; Neville. As the show begins to gather momentum, especially approaching WrestleMania, more wrestlers make look to join the show, including those no longer with the company.

Rey Mysterio could be one of those that makes a surprise appearance if the timing is right, but right now he has ruled out a return to the WWE.

He said during an interview with Sports Illustrated: "You never say never, but I am very, very comfortable in the position I’m in with Lucha Underground. I love their schedule, I love their style, I love what they have to offer.

"I don’t think there will ever be another company that has what Lucha Underground has. It’s very unique, exciting, and fresh—this is really something new.”

The former world champion would be a perfect fit for the cruiserweight division, but Mysterio is also coming near the end of his wrestling career. This is a time when a wrestler usually works a schedule that suits them the most.

WWE would have to provide a reasonable schedule for The Master of the 619 to return to the company. He would do a lot of favours for the cruiserweight division, helping push over the likes of Rich Swann and TJ Perkins with the WWE Universe to increase the show's popularity.

If not the cruiserweights, Mysterio could return to help put over some of the upcoming talents on the main roster, like Braun Strowman or Sami Zayn. A win by those guys over the former world champion would help solidify their journey towards the main event picture.

