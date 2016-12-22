Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Joshua and Klitschko will fight at Wembley in April.

Winner of Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko may have to give up WBA or IBF world title

In what will be undoubtedly the most highly anticipated fight of 2017, Anthony Joshua will come up against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on April 29.

The pair were set to fight earlier this month at the Manchester Arena, only for Klitschko to pick up an injury that meant the match was cancelled.

Instead American challenger Eric Molina moved up to the heavyweight division to take on Joshua for the IBF title, only to be beaten in a third round stoppage.

The result means that Joshua goes into his fight with Klitschko with a record of 18 fights and 18 wins by knockouts, compared to Klitschko’s of 68 fights, 64 wins, and 53 via knockout.

However, with both the IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles up for grabs when the pair come face-to-face in front of 90,000 at Wembley, the winner may not be able to hold onto both titles for that long.

Both of the world governing bodies are ordering the the winner of the showdown to fight different opponents, which could see one of them lose one of the titles.

German-based promoters Kalle and Sauerland have confirmed via Twitter that their Bulgarian fighter Kubrat Pulev, who is the IBF’s highest ranked boxer below Joshua, must face the winner of Joshua-Klitschko without having any interim fights.

This announcement comes just days after the WBA claimed that the winner of the fight must take on unbeaten Cuban Luis Ortiz, who is signed to British promoter Eddie Hearn.

The matter may become even more complicated should Joshua and Klitschko decide on a rematch.

The pair will most likely leave these matters until after they fight at Wembley on April 29, with 50,000 tickets for the bout already sold.

