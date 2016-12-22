Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Alan Pardew was given an early unwelcome Christmas present today by being dismissed by Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish.

Palace have chosen to act quickly after a disappointing spell of eight losses from their last ten matches and are lingering just one point above the relegation zone.

It has been a rotten 2016 for the Eagles who, despite reaching the FA Cup final their Premier League form has been dismal, to say the least.

They have picked up the lowest amount of points per game out of any team in England's top four divisions - just 0.72.

And with the January transfer window just around the corner, Parish and co. are keen to salvage their season by bringing someone in as soon as possible who will have time strengthen the squad to their liking.

Pardew's departure sent the internet into overdrive with various cruel, yet quite funny, memes and GIFs quickly thrown around at the now former Palace manager's expense.

However, probably the most bizarre item to catch our eye came from one of Pardew's other old clubs.

Swansea City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The 55-year-old was in charge of Newcastle between 2010-14 but, like his spell at Palace, it ended fairly disastrously and he had lost support at St James' Park.

And yet Newcastle didn't waste any time to publish news of Pardew's departure from Selhurst Park on their own official website.

As if to rub salt into the wounds, they wrote: "The Eagles have struggled this season, having finished 15th last term, and Pardew has now left Palace just three days before Christmas."

Ouch...

p1b4joc1rti9itj81mfv1r8f1tvu9.jpg

It seems like a bit of an unnecessary swipe at their former boss, given he has virtually no connection with the club any longer.

The early frontrunner to replace Pardew is another former Newcastle head coach, Sam Allardyce.

According to respected Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Allardyce, who has been out of the game since leaving his post as England manager in September, is expected to hold talks with Parish tomorrow.

Providing he is eventually appointed, we wonder if Newcastle will post that update on their website too? Unlikely.

