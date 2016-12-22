Antonio Conte will be eating his Christmas turkey on Sunday well aware that his side are six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

It’s certainly a healthy lead to have ahead of the turn of the year but, according to research carried out by SmartBets, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will become champions.

In the 24 Premier League seasons, only half of the clubs top of the tree on Christmas Day have gone on to lift the trophy.

However, the recent trend suggests that the Blues will be celebrating come May. That’s because, in the previous seven seasons, only one side has failed to win the league after being top at Christmas - Liverpool in the 2013/14 campaign.

While recent history favours Chelsea, so too does their own record. The west London club have been top of the league at Christmas on four previous occasions and have become champions on each time. Will they make it five out of five this time around?

Chelsea's history

Previous Christmas number ones

There are two other clubs with 100% records of winning the league after leading at Christmas with Blackburn Rovers (1994/95) and Leicester City (2015/16) surprisingly managing to maintain their position to claim unlikely titles.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United have been top of the tree on the 25th December more than any other side. From the seven times that they’ve led the way at Christmas, they have won the league five times.

Interestingly, eight of United’s 13 titles came when they weren’t Christmas number ones as they developed an ability to kick on after the New Year to overcome their rivals.

But being top on the big day isn’t always good news. Arsenal (twice), Newcastle (twice) and Liverpool (three times) have all been top at Christmas more than once and have failed to hold onto that lead come the end of the season.

Norwich led the way in the very first Premier League season, but could only come third - the same position Leeds United finished after they were top at Christmas in the 1999/2000 season.

But Aston Villa hold the record for the lowest position finished after being top at Christmas with the Villans finishing sixth during the 1998/99 season - 24 points adrift of eventual winners Manchester United.

So, statistics certainly seem to show that Chelsea have every chance of winning their second Premier League trophy in three seasons. However, there is always the danger of becoming the next Aston Villa and eventually finishing in sixth after being top at Christmas.

