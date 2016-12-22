Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

zlatan ibrahimovic ballon d'or.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the player he’d give the Ballon d’Or to if he wins it

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the reasons why Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s dream move to Barcelona failed to pan out in the way he hoped was because of Lionel Messi.

When Ibrahimovic arrived at the Camp Nou in 2009, Messi was still playing wide right and the centre-forward role was vacant for Zlatan following the departure of Samuel Eto’o.

But Messi knew he could score more goals, and become more involved in the team’s attacking play, by moving into a central position. Pep Guardiola did, too. And once Messi was moved infield, Ibrahimovic’s career with the Catalan giants was effectively over.

Article continues below

The final nail in the Swede’s coffin came following a spectacular bust-up with Guardiola.

Zlatan, he claims, was ignored by his boss during his final months at the Camp Nou and was subsequently loaned to AC Milan for the 2011-12 campaign.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Zlatan doesn't hold any grudge against Messi

Despite Messi’s role in his failure at Barcelona, Ibrahimovic doesn’t hold any grudges against the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

In fact, Zlatan has always been extremely complimentary about Messi whenever he’s asked to talk about the world’s best footballer.

Zlatan pays Messi the ultimate compliment

And this week he paid Messi the ultimate compliment by revealing what he’d do if he ever won the Ballon d’Or - or what he would have done in the past if he’d received world football’s most prestigious individual award.

“If they had given me the Ballon d’Or, I would personally hand it over to Messi the next day,” Zlatan is quoted as saying by ESPN Argentina (brought to our attention by 101 Great Goals).

It seems Zlatan isn’t as arrogant as everyone says he is.

FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-PSG

Although Messi is probably the only footballer that Ibrahimovic would openly admit is better than him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
La Liga
Football
Premier League
Lionel Messi
Manchester United
Barcelona
UEFA Champions League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again