Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

One of the reasons why Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s dream move to Barcelona failed to pan out in the way he hoped was because of Lionel Messi.

When Ibrahimovic arrived at the Camp Nou in 2009, Messi was still playing wide right and the centre-forward role was vacant for Zlatan following the departure of Samuel Eto’o.

But Messi knew he could score more goals, and become more involved in the team’s attacking play, by moving into a central position. Pep Guardiola did, too. And once Messi was moved infield, Ibrahimovic’s career with the Catalan giants was effectively over.

The final nail in the Swede’s coffin came following a spectacular bust-up with Guardiola.

Zlatan, he claims, was ignored by his boss during his final months at the Camp Nou and was subsequently loaned to AC Milan for the 2011-12 campaign.

Zlatan doesn't hold any grudge against Messi

Despite Messi’s role in his failure at Barcelona, Ibrahimovic doesn’t hold any grudges against the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

In fact, Zlatan has always been extremely complimentary about Messi whenever he’s asked to talk about the world’s best footballer.

Zlatan pays Messi the ultimate compliment

And this week he paid Messi the ultimate compliment by revealing what he’d do if he ever won the Ballon d’Or - or what he would have done in the past if he’d received world football’s most prestigious individual award.

“If they had given me the Ballon d’Or, I would personally hand it over to Messi the next day,” Zlatan is quoted as saying by ESPN Argentina (brought to our attention by 101 Great Goals).

It seems Zlatan isn’t as arrogant as everyone says he is.

Although Messi is probably the only footballer that Ibrahimovic would openly admit is better than him.

