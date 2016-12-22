DeMarcus Cousins dropped 55 points against the Portland Trailblazers this week and all the headlines afterwards were about what he said after the contest. He used the post-game interview to speculate on his treatment by the refs and show his frustration.

Rightfully so, Cousins is one of the few star-level NBA-ers who don’t get the benefit of the doubt from officials. The big man will have to harness that frustration in better ways simply because the optics are bad.

Make no mistake, Boogie is one of maybe 15 players in the NBA with the talent to immediately change a franchise. That alone tells you how valuable he can be on the court, but dealing with the other stuff has been hard for Sacramento.

A cloud has hovered over everything the club has tried to do since drafting their star player out of Kentucky almost seven years ago. General Managers, coaches and players have been in a constant state of flux for the entirety of his tenure in Sac-Town.

That instability is the cause of these problems more than any character issues or morally questionable behaviour out of their center. If they want to deal him, here are three destinations that could really benefit from his presence:

Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Walton’s “Baby Lakers” were the toast of the basketball world during the early stretch of the season. The sense of fun that was sorely missing from the last few seasons in Laker-Land burst forth in the play of young stars like D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle.

As injuries have mounted, the Lakeshow has discovered that the sort of franchise defining star that could help them close games is not on their current roster. It could be if they decided to trade some pieces and go get Cousins.

Los Angeles is starting Timofey Mozgov at the center position currently and would have a massive upgrade on their hands if they were able to land Boogie. A young veteran with a serious competitive nature could accelerate the rebuild dramatically.

Milwaukee Bucks

Right now, the Bucks are a frisky young team that could give Cleveland indigestion in the playoffs. With Cousins on board, they could become an insta-contender. They have no real presence in the paint outside of John Henson.

The former Wildcat would bring a late game scoring option to a team that depends on getting into the lane to create shot opportunities. A move here would be an intriguing development which might shake up the power structure in the East.

Boston Celtics

Boston is a favorite hypothetical destination for Cousins. The C’s have a bevy of picks to dangle out for the big man. Those draft picks could be the best avenue back to contention for the Kings as they begin life after Boogie.

Brad Stevens is a step up at coach and the Celtics have little star power on the roster. The last meetings with Cleveland showed how important it is to have at least the second best player on the series in your uniform.

The question is how much do you give up for the center experiment if you are Beantown?