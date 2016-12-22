Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Nico Rosberg won his first World Championship in 2016.

Toto Wolff says bigger challenges are ahead for Mercedes

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The 2016 Formula One season was yet another successful one for Mercedes.

They won their third consecutive constructors’ title, after taking the titles in 2014 and 2015, with Nico Rosberg winning his first driver's title, beating teammate Lewis Hamilton to the championship in the final race in Abu Dhabi.

The team, though, have been hit by problems in the off-season.

Article continues below

Just days after winning the championship, Rosberg announced that he was retiring from Formula One, leaving the team with just one driver.

Mercedes appear to have identified Williams’ Valtteri Bottas as the man they want to replace Rosberg, but they must agree a deal with the Finn’s team if they wish for him to join ahead of the 2017 season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

The team are also set to lose their technical director Paddy Lowe, who is widely expected to make the move to Williams.

Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff says that Mercedes have suffered a number of problems during their successful spell at the top of Formula One, but have each time emerged “stonger and more capable to face the road ahead.”

He said: “Our position in the spotlight puts every decision taken and every word spoken under an intense microscope. But there has been enough talking now. This is the period for calm and considered reflection.

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

“We will tackle new rules, welcome a new race driver, and take on even stronger rivals. It will test our team’s character strength and culpability. Bring it on!”

Mercedes are expected to name their new driver to replace Rosberg after the turn of the year, with it widely expected to be Bottas, with Felipe Massa coming out of retirement to drive for Williams once again next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again