The 2016 Formula One season was yet another successful one for Mercedes.

They won their third consecutive constructors’ title, after taking the titles in 2014 and 2015, with Nico Rosberg winning his first driver's title, beating teammate Lewis Hamilton to the championship in the final race in Abu Dhabi.

The team, though, have been hit by problems in the off-season.

Just days after winning the championship, Rosberg announced that he was retiring from Formula One, leaving the team with just one driver.

Mercedes appear to have identified Williams’ Valtteri Bottas as the man they want to replace Rosberg, but they must agree a deal with the Finn’s team if they wish for him to join ahead of the 2017 season.

The team are also set to lose their technical director Paddy Lowe, who is widely expected to make the move to Williams.

Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff says that Mercedes have suffered a number of problems during their successful spell at the top of Formula One, but have each time emerged “stonger and more capable to face the road ahead.”

He said: “Our position in the spotlight puts every decision taken and every word spoken under an intense microscope. But there has been enough talking now. This is the period for calm and considered reflection.

“We will tackle new rules, welcome a new race driver, and take on even stronger rivals. It will test our team’s character strength and culpability. Bring it on!”

Mercedes are expected to name their new driver to replace Rosberg after the turn of the year, with it widely expected to be Bottas, with Felipe Massa coming out of retirement to drive for Williams once again next season.

