Free throws in basketball are one of those situations where all the player taking the shot wants is peace and quiet so they can do one thing, make the basket.

It's more annoying when players travel away from home and have to take a free throw, as this is usually when the DJ would do his best to put off the player taking the shot by playing loud music just before he makes his attempt.

You wouldn't expect it to happen to a player playing at home though, but this is exactly what occurred to Jimmy Butler near the end of the second quarter when his Chicago Bulls played against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night at the United Center.

As the 27-year-old was about to take a free throw during the Bulls' Wednesday night 107-97 home loss to the Wizards, music began to play which distracted him from his attempt.

Butler made a hand gesture towards the DJ, who turned the music off immediately, allowing the two-time All-Star to take his throw. He made the attempt, which was probably much to the delight of the DJ unless they were a Wizards fan.

It was the worst type of music playing too, remixed Christmas songs. Talk about being a bah humbug!

Butler has been good from the free throw line this season, with an 89 percent success rate, higher than his career average of 82.3. He has also averaged 24.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.