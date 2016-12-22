Every cricket fan dreams of catching a ball that’s just been smashed for six from their seat inside the stadium.

It happens fairly regularly.

However, we’d never seen a security guard make a catch - until now.

And it’s one of the most stylish and nonchalant catches we’ve ever witnessed.

It happened during the BBL clash between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat. Joe Burns smashed a ball from Kane Richardson for six and the security guard, sitting in his plastic seat, made light work of the catch. (Scroll down to watch the video).

Video: Security guard makes brilliant catch

His reaction was brilliant

His reaction was just as good - if not better - than the catch itself.

He threw the ball back to a fielder and continued to look totally nonplussed by his moment of magic.

Talk about playing it cool.

Security guard: 'It's a natural reaction'

"It's a natural reaction, you know?” the security guard in question was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"[When] the ball was coming, it was either that or the ball would have been on my face.

"I used to be in the slips, second slip or something like that.

"If I play they'll put me out there [on the boundary] now!"

