Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Thursday Night Football in the NFL is a strange proposition because it gives fans more of something they love, while simultaneously being a flawed product. The games appear rushed and the quality of play slips dramatically because of the lack of preparation time.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman offered his solutions to fix the problems surrounding the mid-week games. His arguments are pretty convincing as they encompass the rest factor, the strange effects on bye weeks and the season’s overall length.

His plan would make teams coming off a bye week the only ones eligible for Thursday night games. Another facet would be to have divisional double-headers that would ensure that entire divisions would have the same bye week.

The final part of his plan would also extend the season by two games and give every team another bye week. All of this is rock solid from a logistic standpoint and the NFL would be wise to secretly borrow some of his ideas at some point.

Players would receive more rest and coaches would be presented with more time to prepare for potential matchups. Every week would contain a divisional rivalry under these rules and that would instantly make some of these games more compelling as they could affect playoff races.

Article continues below

All of these changes are sorely needed even in the current 16 game schedule that the league employs. As more studies have shown recently, the concept of two games in one week is frankly outside the bounds of human endurance and anything to massage that point would be great.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms