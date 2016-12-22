In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Max Kellerman.

Max Kellerman reveals plan to fix Thursday Night Football

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Thursday Night Football in the NFL is a strange proposition because it gives fans more of something they love, while simultaneously being a flawed product. The games appear rushed and the quality of play slips dramatically because of the lack of preparation time.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman offered his solutions to fix the problems surrounding the mid-week games. His arguments are pretty convincing as they encompass the rest factor, the strange effects on bye weeks and the season’s overall length.

His plan would make teams coming off a bye week the only ones eligible for Thursday night games. Another facet would be to have divisional double-headers that would ensure that entire divisions would have the same bye week.

The final part of his plan would also extend the season by two games and give every team another bye week. All of this is rock solid from a logistic standpoint and the NFL would be wise to secretly borrow some of his ideas at some point.

Players would receive more rest and coaches would be presented with more time to prepare for potential matchups. Every week would contain a divisional rivalry under these rules and that would instantly make some of these games more compelling as they could affect playoff races.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

All of these changes are sorely needed even in the current 16 game schedule that the league employs. As more studies have shown recently, the concept of two games in one week is frankly outside the bounds of human endurance and anything to massage that point would be great.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFC North
AFC
NFL
AFC West
NFC

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again