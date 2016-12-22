Frank Mir: Conor McGregor wouldn't last a round against one MMA fighter

Conor McGregor may have made UFC history when he held both the featherweight and lightweight belts at the same time, but not everyone rates him highly as a fighter.

Those doubters include UFC legend Frank Mir.

Mir, who has dominated the heavyweight division throughout his career, doesn’t believe McGregor would stand any chance against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov has won all of 24 of his previous fights and is regarded as the uncrowned king of the lightweights.

And Mir has claimed that Mcgregor wouldn’t last a single round against Nurmagomedov - and only thinks the Irishman is more renowned because he has “such a great mouth”.

"He’s a good fighter but let’s face it: if Khabib and him face off, I wouldn’t bet on Conor to last even past a round," Mir told Russia Today.

“But he makes more money than Khabib because he has such a great mouth.”

McGregor has established a massive following in the UFC sport and has broken every pay-per-view, gate receipts and revenue record in the company’s history since he joined in 2013.

The two-weight champion has created such a strong following mainly due to his press conferences both before and after his fights - rather than his actual fighting ability - something that Mir has picked up on.

“People talked more about what he said after the fight about Conor being a chicken and about he choked on the ground and ‘chicken’ this ‘chicken’ that – that made the headlines,” Mir said.

“Not how great of a fighter he was and how devastating he was on the ground.”

McGregor, obviously, does a lot more than just talk but wouldn’t we all like to see a fight between him and Nurmagomedov in the Octagon?

