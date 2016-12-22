Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Lampard watched on with wife Christine Bleakely as Chelsea defeated West Brom recently.

Antonio Conte reveals what Frank Lampard plans to do next

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antonio Conte has quashed rumours that Frank Lampard is set to join Chelsea’s coaching staff by revealing that the 38-year-old wants to continue his playing career.

Lampard, who made well over 400 league appearances for Chelsea between 2001 and 2014, met with the club’s current squad on Wednesday as they trained ahead of their Boxing Day fixture against Bournemouth.

Following a short stint at New York City FC, the former England international has been invited to do his coaching badges by the Football Association.

Article continues below

However, Conte has confirmed that he did not hold talks with the midfielder over a coaching role at Stamford Bridge.

“Yesterday, yes. It was very good, very nice to see him," Conte said at a news conference at Cobham Training Centre, per Goal. "He's a legend for this club and it's fantastic when he comes to see the training sessions, to talk with us and stay with former team-mates. I found him in good form.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

He added: “We didn't talk about this [becoming a coach]. I think Frank wants to continue to play football, and I repeat: I saw him in good form, in good shape, to continue to play football. Then, for his future, I think it's better to ask him.”

Lampard to resume his career?

It has emerged that Conte has been embracing other heroes from the club’s recent past, with Michael Essien, Ashley Cole and Joe Cole receiving invitations to train at Cobham.

For Lampard, it was his recent return to London with wife Christine Bleakley which sparked rumours about a possible coaching role and it would be understandable if the club should seek to employ their all-time top goal scorer in the future.

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

However, for now it seems that the Champions League and three-time Premier League-winning star is unwilling to hang up his boots and is still hungry for a final challenge in the game.

Do you think Lampard still has enough quality to offer your club at the age of 38? 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
John Terry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again