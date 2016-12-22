Antonio Conte has quashed rumours that Frank Lampard is set to join Chelsea’s coaching staff by revealing that the 38-year-old wants to continue his playing career.

Lampard, who made well over 400 league appearances for Chelsea between 2001 and 2014, met with the club’s current squad on Wednesday as they trained ahead of their Boxing Day fixture against Bournemouth.

Following a short stint at New York City FC, the former England international has been invited to do his coaching badges by the Football Association.

However, Conte has confirmed that he did not hold talks with the midfielder over a coaching role at Stamford Bridge.

“Yesterday, yes. It was very good, very nice to see him," Conte said at a news conference at Cobham Training Centre, per Goal. "He's a legend for this club and it's fantastic when he comes to see the training sessions, to talk with us and stay with former team-mates. I found him in good form.”

He added: “We didn't talk about this [becoming a coach]. I think Frank wants to continue to play football, and I repeat: I saw him in good form, in good shape, to continue to play football. Then, for his future, I think it's better to ask him.”

Lampard to resume his career?

It has emerged that Conte has been embracing other heroes from the club’s recent past, with Michael Essien, Ashley Cole and Joe Cole receiving invitations to train at Cobham.

For Lampard, it was his recent return to London with wife Christine Bleakley which sparked rumours about a possible coaching role and it would be understandable if the club should seek to employ their all-time top goal scorer in the future.

However, for now it seems that the Champions League and three-time Premier League-winning star is unwilling to hang up his boots and is still hungry for a final challenge in the game.

