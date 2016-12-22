Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Emmanuel Eboue explains how he pretended to speak Korean in the 2010 World Cup

Emmanuel Eboue is one of those slightly more obscure footballers who have some of the best stories to tell.

The Ivorian is best known for the seven years he spent at Arsenal between 2004-11, during which he picked up a Champions League runners-up medal.

Since leaving the Emirates, Eboue's career has hit somewhat of a wall. Four seasons at Galatasaray followed but he eventually fell out of favour and was released in the summer of 2015.

Sam Allardyce briefly brought the defender back from the wilderness to sign for Sunderland earlier this year but before he could even make an appearance for the Black Cats, his contract was terminated following a 12-month ban issued by FIFA for failing to pay a former agent.

Eboue can certainly never complain he's had a boring career and in a wide-ranging interview with The Telegraph, the 33-year-old has opened up on some of the more bizarre moments of his life - including a very funny incident from the 2010 World Cup.

It's the 90th minute of Ivory Coast's final group game against North Korea and the African nation are 3-0 up.

North Korean coach Kim Jong-hun had called his captain over to issue some instructions so what does Eboue do?

As you can see in the video below, follow the player to the touchline and listen to what is being said, of course - despite not knowing a single word of Korean.

And Eboue has revealed exactly what happened.

“That time, I honestly don’t know what was going on in my head at the time. But people aren’t going to forget about it!" he told The Telegraph.

"When their coach called his captain over, I went close to him, nodded and said, ‘OK, no problem, I understand, yeah?’ He said to me, ‘You speak Korean?’ I said, ‘No, but I understand a little bit’ and he was laughing.

"It was funny, it was our last game so we were at the airport the next day with the Korean players and one of them came over to me and said, ‘Eboue, you speak my language?’ I said, ‘Yeah’.

North Korea v Ivory Coast: Group G - 2010 FIFA World Cup

"So he says, ‘OK, how do you say ‘good morning’ in Korean? So I shout, ‘Yang!!!’ and he literally fell on the floor laughing.”

If that story isn't enough to earn Eboue a contract at a new club once his ban is over, nothing is.

At 33, Eboue still has a few years left in him to do a job at a decent side and we're almost wishing he gets another chance in the Premier League just to see more hilarious incidents like that take place again.

