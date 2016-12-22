In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Fan has amazing record at winning Eagles contest

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7


Fan contests are common among sporting teams and various leagues. There are in arena promotions like t-shirt and ball tosses during timeouts. Loads of free gear are given away during trivia sessions and races on the field.

One fan in Philadelphia has perfected the art of winning free gear from his favorite team. @YungYle has won a contest with the Eagles for almost half the season. During a contest that the club calls “#FanFriday”, a winner must locate a mascot named Swoop the Eagle.

This Philly fan has won the contest five out a possible seven times this season. He has truly mastered finding the large eagle around the city and has been rewarded with an insane number of tickets when you consider the work to find the mascot.

Other fans have cried foul play as they think that the contest is rigged for retweets or likes on Twitter. Some even went so far as to speculate whether the tickets even exist in the first place. YungYle is having none of it as he claims his dedication is what earned him his wins.

As long as the Eagles keep running this competition, this lucky fan will be out there trying to bring those coveted tickets home. It is up to the other Philadelphia faithful to step up and unseat the master of mascot hide and seek from his throne.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Until then, you can probably catch him at home games in his free seats. Chances are he will be easier to find than Swoops is.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Darren Sproles
Philadelphia Eagles
AFC
Carson Wentz
NFL
NFC

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again