

Fan contests are common among sporting teams and various leagues. There are in arena promotions like t-shirt and ball tosses during timeouts. Loads of free gear are given away during trivia sessions and races on the field.

One fan in Philadelphia has perfected the art of winning free gear from his favorite team. @YungYle has won a contest with the Eagles for almost half the season. During a contest that the club calls “#FanFriday”, a winner must locate a mascot named Swoop the Eagle.

This Philly fan has won the contest five out a possible seven times this season. He has truly mastered finding the large eagle around the city and has been rewarded with an insane number of tickets when you consider the work to find the mascot.

Other fans have cried foul play as they think that the contest is rigged for retweets or likes on Twitter. Some even went so far as to speculate whether the tickets even exist in the first place. YungYle is having none of it as he claims his dedication is what earned him his wins.

As long as the Eagles keep running this competition, this lucky fan will be out there trying to bring those coveted tickets home. It is up to the other Philadelphia faithful to step up and unseat the master of mascot hide and seek from his throne.

Until then, you can probably catch him at home games in his free seats. Chances are he will be easier to find than Swoops is.

