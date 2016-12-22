Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas is out for the season after a freak collision with his teammate Kam Chancellor. He recently spoke with Rich Eisen about his future Tuesday and the safety still sounds unsure about continuing his playing career.

The 27-year-old tweeted about contemplating retirement almost immediately following the diagnosis from team doctors and medical staff. He continued along that thread of thinking as he spoke to the sports personality.

He told Eisen on his show: “Peace is starting to return to me, and I think that’s my ultimate goal in life. I just want to have peace. But I can say when I went back to the VMAC (the Seahawks practice facility) the other day, my competitive juices came right back.”

Those are the words of a man who is soundly sandwiched between a desire for a quieter life and his own drive to compete at the highest levels of sport. From the sounds of Thomas’ comments, he is not ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Seattle’s defensive line and secondary are some of the most competitive players in the entire NFL. Having all of them together in one room is enough to make any player want to get out there and make a statement against them.

Thomas has been to the Pro Bowl five times and has been first-team All-Pro four times. He has a Super Bowl ring and nothing else to prove to any critics that might take aim if he decides to retire early.

His decision to retire is a very personal affair and he will do what is best for he and his family. If he does decide to leave, the Seahawks are the ones that will lose out.

