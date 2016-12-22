In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Earl Thomas.

Earl Thomas still undecided about retirement

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Earl Thomas is out for the season after a freak collision with his teammate Kam Chancellor. He recently spoke with Rich Eisen about his future Tuesday and the safety still sounds unsure about continuing his playing career.

The 27-year-old tweeted about contemplating retirement almost immediately following the diagnosis from team doctors and medical staff. He continued along that thread of thinking as he spoke to the sports personality.

He told Eisen on his show: “Peace is starting to return to me, and I think that’s my ultimate goal in life. I just want to have peace. But I can say when I went back to the VMAC (the Seahawks practice facility) the other day, my competitive juices came right back.”

Those are the words of a man who is soundly sandwiched between a desire for a quieter life and his own drive to compete at the highest levels of sport. From the sounds of Thomas’ comments, he is not ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Seattle’s defensive line and secondary are some of the most competitive players in the entire NFL. Having all of them together in one room is enough to make any player want to get out there and make a statement against them.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Thomas has been to the Pro Bowl five times and has been first-team All-Pro four times. He has a Super Bowl ring and nothing else to prove to any critics that might take aim if he decides to retire early.

His decision to retire is a very personal affair and he will do what is best for he and his family. If he does decide to leave, the Seahawks are the ones that will lose out.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Playoffs
AFC
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again