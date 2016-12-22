Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Sasha Banks.

Meltzer: Sasha Banks to have a big match at WrestleMania 33

2017 is going to be an incredible year for women's wrestling thanks to the ground work the Women's division has laid down in 2016.

From an amazing WrestleMania match to main eventing a pay-per-view, the Women's division has taken big strides these past 12 months, and even larger ones are expected in the new year.

Dave Meltzer was recently questioned about WWE's plans for the Women's division come WrestleMania 33. He was asked more on the expected women's match of Charlotte Flair vs Bayley for the Raw Women's championship, and who Sasha Banks would be facing at the show.

To which he tweeted: "Banks is scheduled for a big match on that show."

He also said: "Charlotte vs. Bayley is the next program. WrestleMania is months away and things will change."

Charlotte vs Bayley sounds like a great match for WrestleMania, which would hopefully finish with The Huggable One standing tall. It appears WWE could have something special lined up for Banks as well. There's plenty of opponents she could face that would be considered a big match.

For starters, maybe Asuka could be called up from NXT by the time WrestleMania comes around. The WWE might be able to bring Trish Stratus or AJ Lee out of retirement for one more match. They could perhaps go one bigger and pair The Boss up with Ronda Rousey.

Either way, it's looking very promising for the Women's division in 2017, with several big matches expected.

WWE Live Munich 2016

Topics:
Charlotte
WWE
Wrestlemania
Sasha Banks

