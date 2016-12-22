Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

CM Punk.

CM Punk gives away one of his WWE Championships

Everyone knows the best way to get over a past relationship is to get rid of anything that reminds you of that person. That's exactly what CM Punk appears to be doing.

During his time with the WWE, Punk was a three-time World Heavyweight champion and a two-time WWE championship. One of these WWE titles reigns lasted for 434 days, which is the sixth-longest in WWE history, and the longest of the modern era.

However, that's all in the past for Punk and he wants to move on from it. He has even decided to give away one of his WWE championships from his time at the top of the company. 

Former WWE Superstar Cliff Compton, better known as Domino, tweeted on Thursday that he was helping Punk look for stuff in a storage unit when they came across one of his old WWE titles. 

Compton noted how cool the championship looked, so Punk decided to give it to him as a Christmas gift.

Compton also stated that it is a real championship belt and not a replica as it was extremely heavy.

Punk hasn't been a part of the WWE since 2014 when they had their bad breakup. The now UFC fighter said his reason for departure was down to health reasons, and he has said he is never going back to the company.

No wonder he doesn't mind giving away anything that reminds him of his time there.

