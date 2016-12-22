Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

George Groves has sent a touching message of support to previous opponent Eduard Gutknecht, who remains in a coma following their tainted contest last month.

The British boxer scored a routine points win in the super middleweight bout in November, but although Gutknecht managed to make it to the end of the fight, the German sustained some heavy punishment and suffered a brain injury as a result.

Unfortunately, with Christmas approaching, the 34-year-old is set to remain in hospital over the festive season, and Groves decided to pay a visit before Gutknecht is transferred to a hospital in is home county.

Groves has posted a heartwarming message on his social media page regarding Gutknecht, and he revealed all about his latest condition and the continued support he gets.

“I went to see Eduard in hospital and met his family before they moved him back to Germany,” he wrote on his official Instagram account.

“They were very appreciative of the support they have received from the teams and the boxing community.

“Sadly though, Eduard is still in a coma which means he won’t be home with his wife and children for Christmas.”

Following the contest in November, Groves set up a fundraising appeal to help the family of his afflicted former opponent during these dark times.

So far, the appeal has gained almost £5,000.

Despite the tragic outcome, the win for Groves sets up a meeting with Fedor Chudinov for the vacant WBA super middleweight title some time next year.

