Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Barnsley.

The 20 most profitable English sides to bet on in 2016

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Every Saturday we put a load of teams in our accumulators and sit and watch Jeff Stelling and the boys in the hope we will be thousands of pounds richer by 4:45pm.

It never happens, though, does it?

There is ALWAYS at least one team that lets you down.

Article continues below

However, with help from Netbet, we’ve discovered the 20 best sides to have placed a bet on in 2016. This is worked out by how much profit you would have made if you had placed £10 on them in every match.

Incidentally, Crystal Palace were the worst club to bet on, losing punters over £200 if they’d bet on them every week.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Earl Thomas issues intriguing update regarding his retirement

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Max Kellerman offers a realistic solution to fix the worst NFL games

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential match at WrestleMania 33

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Alberto Aquilani’s career has just hit rock bottom after latest news

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

Zlatan names the player he would give the Ballon d'Or to if he ever wins it

But who are the best teams to bet on? Let’s take a look:

20 | Exeter | £40.70

19 | Southend | £41.80

18 | Brentford | £41.90

17 | Southampton | £47.60

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-SOUTHAMPTON

16 | Blackburn | £49.10

15 | Swansea | £49.70

14 | Huddersfield | £50.95

13 | Leicester | £52.70

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-EVERTON

12 | Peterborough | £54.00

11 | Barnet | £69.84

10 | Yeovil | £72.40

9 | Preston | £92.40

Brighton & Hove Albion v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

8 | Brighton | £104.40

7 | Luton | £112.40

6 | Plymouth | £113.30

5 | Leeds | £122.40

Leeds United v Norwich City - EFL Cup Fourth Round

4 | Rochdale | £122.80

3 | Burnley | £142.10

2 | Scunthorpe | £147.50

1 | Barnsley | £220.90

Barnsley v Millwall - Sky Bet League One Play Off Final

So, there you have it. You now know exactly which teams to put into your 20-fold accumulator on Boxing Day.

It does make you think, though, if you were to randomly pick one football league side in 2017 and put £10 every match for them to win, you could make a decent return if you pick the right side.

Of course, if you pick the wrong team - like Palace - you could be losing a lot of money.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Thierry Henry
Wayne Rooney
Steven Gerrard
Barnsley
Football
Premier League
Manchester City
Sergio Aguero
Manchester United
Championship
Liverpool
Arsenal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again