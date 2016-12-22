Every Saturday we put a load of teams in our accumulators and sit and watch Jeff Stelling and the boys in the hope we will be thousands of pounds richer by 4:45pm.

It never happens, though, does it?

There is ALWAYS at least one team that lets you down.

However, with help from Netbet, we’ve discovered the 20 best sides to have placed a bet on in 2016. This is worked out by how much profit you would have made if you had placed £10 on them in every match.

Incidentally, Crystal Palace were the worst club to bet on, losing punters over £200 if they’d bet on them every week.

But who are the best teams to bet on? Let’s take a look:

20 | Exeter | £40.70

19 | Southend | £41.80

18 | Brentford | £41.90

17 | Southampton | £47.60

16 | Blackburn | £49.10

15 | Swansea | £49.70

14 | Huddersfield | £50.95

13 | Leicester | £52.70

12 | Peterborough | £54.00

11 | Barnet | £69.84

10 | Yeovil | £72.40

9 | Preston | £92.40

8 | Brighton | £104.40

7 | Luton | £112.40

6 | Plymouth | £113.30

5 | Leeds | £122.40

4 | Rochdale | £122.80

3 | Burnley | £142.10

2 | Scunthorpe | £147.50

1 | Barnsley | £220.90

So, there you have it. You now know exactly which teams to put into your 20-fold accumulator on Boxing Day.

It does make you think, though, if you were to randomly pick one football league side in 2017 and put £10 every match for them to win, you could make a decent return if you pick the right side.

Of course, if you pick the wrong team - like Palace - you could be losing a lot of money.

