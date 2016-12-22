The Premier League really is the best league in the world, period.

It’s a competition where anybody can beat anybody, the goals come in abundance and no team has retained the title for seven years. English football may not have the world’s best players, but it can’t be faulted for entertainment.

Thankfully too, 2016 wasn’t a year to buck the trend. Besides, the title was lifted by Leicester City – a feat deemed less likely by bookmakers than Elvis Presley to be found living and breathing today.

Moreover, the BBC have taken it upon themselves to sift their way through the drama, goals and controversy that have littered the Premier League over the last 12 months.

The fact they were able to distill the contenders down to a top 10 is almost as incredible as the moments that made the cut themselves. It’s quite the trip down memory lane.

Here are, in the opinion of the BBC, the top 10 greatest Premier League moments of 2016:

10. Rashford takes the stage

Upon the arrival of 2016, Marcus Rashford hadn’t played a single second of professional football. Fast forward three months and he had consolidated his position as the lead forward of arguably the world’s biggest club.

While his brace against Midtjylland proved his first goals for the side, a double against Arsenal just days later saw ears truly prick up. The then 18-year-old scored twice in three minutes to propel United into a breathtaking 2-0 lead.

Later providing an assist for Ander Herrera, Rashford helped the Red Devils to a 3-2 win that effectively ended Arsenal’s title challenge. There have been few arrivals into the professional game quite like Rashford’s.

9. Pep’s perfect start

When Pep Guardiola put pen to paper on a Manchester City contract, the Premier League was given a hearty dose of excitement and quality. After all, this is a man who won trophies for fun at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Furthermore, the Spaniard’s Midas touch appeared to migrate to Manchester as the Citizens romped to victory in their first six games. The BBC nominated their 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth as the height of this electrifying form.

While Guardiola’s men have waned since then, there can be little doubting how quickly they flew out the blocks.

8. Klopp’s red rollercoaster

With Jurgen Klopp, you’re never too far from a thrill. For all of Liverpool’s dramatic moments under the German, few will top their enthralling 5-4 victory at Norwich City.

Roberto Firmino gave the travelling Reds an early lead only for Norwich to rally and pull away at 3-1. Nevertheless, goals from Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Firmino once again, turned the game on its head.

Sebastian Bassong was having none of it though, equalising for the Canaries in stoppage time. In the last twist of the game however, Adam Lallana put Liverpool into a 5-4 lead, inciting such wild celebrations that Klopp lost his glasses in the process. Incredible stuff.

7. Bye bye Boleyn

What a fitting way for West Ham to kiss goodbye to the Boleyn ground.

Slaven Bilic’s men looked to have bottled their final game at the legendary stadium when they found themselves 2-1 down to Manchester United. Michail Antonio and Winston Reid came to the rescue though with two dramatic headers.

With an electrifying atmosphere and Bilic reduced to tears, the Hammers ended an era that had been graced by the likes of Bobby Moore and Sir Geoff Hurst. You can’t help but get goosebumps when Reid beats David de Gea for the winner.

6. The thin blue line

While there have been few greater moments for Chelsea this year than their 3-1 win at Manchester City, it won’t be remembered for their beautiful counter attacking football. The scenes at the end of the match will be though.

After a horrific challenge from Sergio Aguero that saw him immediately dismissed, a brawl between players ensued.

Nathaniel Chalobah channeled his inner vigilante by pushing Aguero, before Fernandinho was shown red for touching heads with Cesc Fabregas. Considering fans, coaches and managers were involved; passions were running high and then some.

5. Twenty years not out

This year saw Arsene Wenger celebrate two decades in charge of Arsenal and his position as the Premier League’s longest serving manage by a distance. Furthermore, the Frenchman celebrated in style.

Considering his 1000th game managing the club had seen a 6-0 thrashing at Chelsea, Wenger marked this anniversary in far better fashion. Despite valiant defending from Burnley, the Gunners smuggled a dramatic 1-0 win after Laurent Koscielny’s strike in the 93rd minute.

Not only was there a suspicion of handball, but Koscielny was arguably offside and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked to have fouled the goalkeeper. Nevertheless, Wenger pulled the rabbit out the hat on his big day.

4. Sunderland’s great escape

There are three things guaranteed in life: death, taxes and Sunderland evading relegation at the end of the season. Thankfully for the Black Cats, 2016 kept to the script as they once again executed the great escape.

Under the inspirational management of Sam Allardyce, Sunderland smuggled their way out of danger. Their incredible achievement was secured in fittingly emphatic style at home to Everton.

Goals from Patrick van Aanholt and two from Lamine Kone saw the Toffees romped and Roberto Martinez sacked. The less said about Big Sam’s post-match celebrations though, the better.

3. Return of the Special One

Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge as Manchester United manager was always going to be a dramatic occasion. For the man himself though, it wasn’t the happy reunion he would have hoped for.

With Antonio Conte’s men beginning to flex their muscles as title contenders, United were blown away in a 4-0 masterclass. Pedro scored after 30 seconds before Gary Cahill, Hazard and N’Golo Kante joined in on the riot.

Mourinho made a habit of winning in west London, but was dealt a cruel blow on this occasion.

2. The cockerel’s collapse

Stamford Bridge was also the site of Tottenham’s make or break clash with Chelsea in May. With Spurs clinging onto their hopes of the title, they needed a win to prevent a crowning moment for Leicester City.

Everything was going to plan at halftime with Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane propelling Spurs into a 2-0 lead.

The proverbial quickly hit the fan though. Cahill and Hazard drew Chelsea levels and the away side lost their heads with ten players garnering yellow cards. Consequently, Leicester won the title and Spurs withered in disgrace.

1. Leicester’s title charge

On the topic of Leicester City, it would be rude not to mention the crescendo of their fairytale – victory at Manchester City. Even by February and with a hearty lead at the top, people still expected the Foxes to stagnate and plummet.

Opinion soon changed when Claudio Ranieri’s men arrived at the Etihad Stadium and left with three points. Robert Huth scored a double and Riyad Mahrez slammed home a classic in a damning 3-1 scoreline for City.

It was the game that made people believe the dream was possible and what a story it was. A side who had been promoted just two years previously and had flirted with relegation lifting one of football’s most treasured prizes.

2016, after all, was the year of the underdog.

