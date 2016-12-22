We're still over a month away from the Royal Rumble, but two matches have already been confirmed with several more rumoured to be taking place at the event.

A WWE Universal championship match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns was confirmed for the event on Monday night alongside the 30-man Royal Rumble event, but these are the only two matches scheduled to take place so far.

NoDQ recently posted an article speculating two more matches could soon be added to the pay-per-view, scheduled to take place on January 29.

NoDQ stated The Miz and Dean Ambrose will have a match at the Royal Rumble for the Intercontinental title at the end of their feud, while also announcing AJ Styles opponent for the WWE championship at the event.

They reported that John Cena will resume his feud with The Phenomenal One for the WWE title when he returns to SmackDown Live next week. They said he will do this by either 'interfering or showing up after Styles defends his Title against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin'.

After a lackluster feud against Dolph Ziggler, it looks like The Miz will finally be given the feud he deserves as one of the best heels in the company when he faces Ambrose.

Over the past year, The Awesome One has been incredible as a heel and deserves to walk into WrestleMania with the title, meaning he should win against The Lunatic Fringe at the Rumble. This could also be the catalyst to turn Ambrose heel for the first time since he was with The Shield and have him face Shane McMahon at WWE's biggest show of the year.

As for Cena, this rumour is the right path for him to have a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Either Cena or The Face of Fear is expected to win the WWE title from Styles at the Rumble.

It's better if Cena wins the championship at Rumble so then the WWE could book him as a heel for his feud against The Deadman. A tyrant that just won't die and wants to control everything in the company, no matter what. Cue The Undertaker to try and take him to the afterlife.

It's long been anticipated it will be a career vs title match between The Leader of the Cenation and The Deadman. Having Cena win his 16th and world championship to tie Ric Flair's record at the Rumble instead of WrestleMania is better. It would mean no spotlight is taken away from The Undertaker in what is expected to be an epic match and his last before retirement.

