Boxer Amir Khan has revealed plans to bring his MMA league competition to British shores sometime next year.

The Super Fight League will see teams from eight different parts of the country facing off in a league-style competition.

“MMA is getting bigger and bigger,” Khan told BBC World Service.

“Fighters like Conor McGregor are making a lot of noise. I’m always going to be involved in boxing but to have my foot in the door with MMA is brilliant.”

The boxing superstar, who has previously flirted with the idea of crossing over into mixed martial arts, has stakes in the Indian-based promotion, and the company is now looking to branch out with the UK next on the radar.

“We’re targeting countries like Sri lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan and Pakistan because there is a massive fighting culture in those countries.

“Then we want to bring it to England. We’ve got a couple of meeting with broadcasters so we’re looking to get them on board.”

The former WBA light-welterweight champion also revealed his wish to face Kell Brook in what is sure to be a huge event for British boxing.

“Brook’s a fight I’d love to have. I’ve changed my mind because of the triple G (Gennady Golovkin) fight.

“Kell was smart taking that fight. He knew he was going to get beat but he still took it because he knew he was going to get paid well and make a name for himself.”

So with the new MMA competition and a potential blockbuster fight with Brook on the horizon, 2017 is set to be a big year to Khan.

