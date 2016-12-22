The Sky One program, A League of their Own, usually brings us plenty of laughs.

However, a couple of months ago, it brought us an incredibly bizarre story.

Jamie Redknapp, a regular team captain of the quiz show, told a brilliant story of how former Arsenal player Emmanuel Eboue texts him everyday.

"Can I tell you a story? he began.

"For some reason... His [Eboue] little boy is the same age as mine and I met him at football.

"He wants me to become a Christian and he keeps sending me these messages about turning to God. I don't even know him!

"Every day I get a 'Thought for the Day'."

Cue hysterics in the studio, with host James Corden in tears. Redknapp was then asked to read one of Eboue's messages.

"The Quote of the Day," he continued. "Do you think you've failed? You've failed your life... With God, it is never too late to make a new start.

"Why is he picking on me? Our kids are seven and play football together, let's not get too deep, mate."

And, during an interview with the Telegraph, the Ivorian was asked about his slightly strange relationship with the former midfielder.

“I pray a lot and read a lot of the Bible,” Eboué explains. “Every morning at 4 o’clock when I wake up I pray, read the Bible and write a message

“Every morning at 4 o’clock when I wake up I pray, read the Bible and write a message in my phone and every day I will send a thought for the day to each person in my contacts book. A few people said: ‘Hey, he’s laughing at you on television.’ I think he thought it was just him I was sending the messages to when actually I send them to everyone in my phone.

“So I sent him a message saying, ‘Jamie, I’m very sorry, I didn’t pick on you, it’s just what I do each day.’ So he sent me a message straight back saying ‘No, it’s no problem, it was just a joke’ so it’s not a big deal.”

Ah, so there we have it.

Redknapp and Eboue aren’t actually best friends. Instead, the right-back is just a really nice guy and sends everyone in his phonebook a text after waking up at 4 in the morning. Let's hope they all have their phone on silent.

